HOT DAMN: Hand-picked on Instagram to become fitness model

ANYONE can look like a fitness model if they have the right mindset, a Warwick personal trainer maintains after a surprise opportunity on social media prompted her to achieve things she never thought possible.

Deanna Kelly is among a team of bodybuilders, weightlifters and personal trainers from Warwick who have dished up their top fitness secrets as temperatures soar and "summer body" season begins.

"I believe anyone can do anything, as long as they have the drive and determination to achieve what they set their mind to," Ms Kelly said.

"If you want to look like a fitness model on Instagram, you can."

After many months of intense training, sometimes twice a day, Ms Kelly started to see results that even she could not have imagined.

"I definitely surprised myself," she said.

Deanna Kelly is a personal trainer and fitness instructor at WIRAC in Warwick and was spurred on by her coach Dan Jones to do fitness modelling. Theresa Hall

Aside from maintaining a strict workout regime and diet, Ms Kelly said the mental effort was huge.

"You have times when do you don't feel ready or you don't think you can do it, but I pushed myself and that determination is why those photos look the way they do."

Ms Kelly said social media was influencing a fitness culture in Warwick, but having a "fitness model" body was not always sustainable.

"We're always fit and looking healthy but with photo shoots and comps, I don't always look like that," she said.

"I have always believed you need to have that off season to give your body a breather.

"Going through that can have both good and bad effects on your body. It can put your body under an awful amount of stress," she said.

Deanna Kelly Contributed

Warwick dietician Elia Faa said aside from workout regimes and nutrition, genetics played a big part in body composition.

"Some people will find it harder than others," she said.

"I think it's always about getting a balance and accepting your body.

"You can lose weight or strengthen muscles by exercising but you can't actually change your body shape so you have to accept and enjoy the body you've got.

"Begin as you wish to continue but if you think you need to improve your lifestyle and body composition you should do it in a sustainable way," she said.