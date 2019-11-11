Menu
Severe fire danger will be in place for the Far North Coast tomorrow.
Weather

HOT, DRY AND GUSTY: Dangerous weather in store tomorrow

Kathryn Lewis
by
11th Nov 2019 6:03 PM

THE perfect storm of hot, dry and gusty conditions is forecast to hit NSW tomorrow with much of the state preparing for a very dangerous day.

The Bureau of Meteorology report hot, dry and gusty winds are forecast to result in very dangerous fire conditions across large parts of the State. 

The Far North Coast, including the Clarence Valley, will reach severe fire danger with catastrophic fire danger forecast for the Greater Hunter, Greater Sydney region and Illawarra/Shoalhaven.

In Grafton, the temperature is forecast to climb to 39 with northwesterly winds up to 30km/h turning northeasterly in the later morning and afternoon.

The devastating fires have left a thick blanket of smoke across the sky, prompting a health warning to residents. 

The NSW Rural Fire Service was warned residents of the dire conditions. For residents planning to defend their property, here's the information you need to know

As the horrific conditions strike tomorrow, keep up to date using the Fires Near Me app and the RFS website.

bureau of meteorology clarence fires rural fire service
Grafton Daily Examiner

