HOT HORSE: Tobasco makes it three in a row for Shelton

John Shelton made it three in a row when Tobasco ridden by Ben Looker crossed first in the Tab.com.au Benchmark 58 Handicap at the Clarence River Jockey Club on Monday, September 21, 2020.

JOHN Shelton’s Tobasco stayed true to his name after claiming a third straight victory in the Tab.com.au Benchmark 58 Handicap 1015m at Grafton on Monday.

Coming in as heavy favourite at $1.90, there was little doubt as to whether the six-year-old gelding could get the job done despite a strong surge from Owen Glue-trained Dexter Dutton.

A win at Casino before two in a row at Grafton means Shelton will need to look at races a class above for Tobasco.

“He’s racing really well. The handicap is going to catch up with him now so we’ll have try and go up a grade with him and come down with the weight,” Shelton said.

“He’s done a really good job this prep. The owners are having a stacking of fun with him and so am I.”

Grafton jockey Ben Looker piloted Tobasco for all three rides and has brought a great deal of success for Shelton’s stable this season.

“They’ve started off really good, hopefully we can continue,” Shelton said.

Looker then made it two in a row himself when he guided Heza Magic Man trained by Chris Manson to a win in the race 3 Sky Channel Benchmark 58 Handicap.

Daniel Bowen had also earned himself a race day double by the half way mark, with Lace and Whiskey and Gillick’s Way taking out the honours in race 1 and race 4.

Shelton’s Arlington Valley is set to race in the race 6 Become a Sponsor Benchmark 58 Handicap.

“I expect him to run a half decent race,” Shelton said.