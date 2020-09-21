HOT HORSE: Tobasco makes it three in a row for Shelton
JOHN Shelton’s Tobasco stayed true to his name after claiming a third straight victory in the Tab.com.au Benchmark 58 Handicap 1015m at Grafton on Monday.
Coming in as heavy favourite at $1.90, there was little doubt as to whether the six-year-old gelding could get the job done despite a strong surge from Owen Glue-trained Dexter Dutton.
A win at Casino before two in a row at Grafton means Shelton will need to look at races a class above for Tobasco.
“He’s racing really well. The handicap is going to catch up with him now so we’ll have try and go up a grade with him and come down with the weight,” Shelton said.
“He’s done a really good job this prep. The owners are having a stacking of fun with him and so am I.”
Grafton jockey Ben Looker piloted Tobasco for all three rides and has brought a great deal of success for Shelton’s stable this season.
“They’ve started off really good, hopefully we can continue,” Shelton said.
Looker then made it two in a row himself when he guided Heza Magic Man trained by Chris Manson to a win in the race 3 Sky Channel Benchmark 58 Handicap.
Daniel Bowen had also earned himself a race day double by the half way mark, with Lace and Whiskey and Gillick’s Way taking out the honours in race 1 and race 4.
Shelton’s Arlington Valley is set to race in the race 6 Become a Sponsor Benchmark 58 Handicap.
“I expect him to run a half decent race,” Shelton said.