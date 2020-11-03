HOT JOBS: Top opportunities in the Coffs/Clarence

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock have gone on to have storied careers as bus drivers.

SICK of trawling Seek, looking for a job? Let us do the hard work and check out the highlights of what is on offer in the Coffs/Clarence this week.

1) Meet Keanu Reeves – Yamba, Coffs Harbour, Raleigh and Macksville

Countless people put bus driving at the top of their career to-do list after watching the much loved 1994 documentary, Speed. But sadly, investment in integrated public transportation systems hasn’t been a strong point of governments and dreams were subsequently crushed.

However, now is your chance jump back on the … err, bus, with several driving positions available with Busways in the Coffs/Clarence.

And of course, the first step in any bus driver’s career is knowing what Keanu Reeves looks like, in case he tries to jump into your bus while you are driving along the freeway at speed.

2) Just keep swimming – Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour and more

As the old saying goes; give a child a fish and you will feed them for a day. Teach a child to swim with the fish and they will become a mermaid.

So why not become a swimming instructor? Leading in to summer there are a few jobs on offer – one requiring experience and another where you will receive training.

3) Go to jail – Grafton

Wipe away those images of prisons you had in your head from watching every season of Oz, the new Clarence Correctional Facility is a little more refined. And Serco are looking for staff across a variety of roles.

From building supervisor inspecting newly completed works to supporting children of incarcerated parents as a child and family co-ordinator, there is something for everyone.

There are a number of positions up for grabs in the new Grafton jail.

4) Leave jail – Coffs Harbour

For those people who aren’t big on razor wire and concrete monoliths, there is currently an opportunity to join the talent pool in Community Corrections.

The role entails providing advice and directing offenders to support programs and reporting to Courts and the State Parole Authority among other things.

5) Saturday knife fever – Moonee Beach

Combining a love of sharp blades and delicious prime-cuts of meat has never been so easy with this opportunity to join a major butcher shop in Moonee Marketplace.

Starting as a first year apprentice you can gradually work your way up to the top, where you can finally find out exactly what goes into sausages.

Impress friends with your new knife-sharpening skills.

6) Take your relationship to the next level – Yamba

There is no doubt that the fastest way to a strong and happy relationship is by taking on a job as a couple.

Whether you have been married for 40 years or have just met and looking to take the next step, becoming a motel management couple could be for you (two).