HOT PRICE: $1.81m start to Yamba selling season

YAMBA real estate market's time in the sun doesn't look like fading, after one of the first properties to go under the hammer following the summer season eclipsed sales from last year for the town.

The 1 Church St property "Atherstone” sold for $1.81 million, beating the highest Yamba property price for 2018, which was $1.6 million.

Ray White Yamba selling agent and principal Daniel Kelly said the property, which had been marketed since early December, had 208 inspections, 13 registered bidders and 42 bids.

"The opening bid was a million dollars and it was competitive right the way through to the end,” he said.

"The size of the house was a big part of the result. Homes of that size with that amount of character on the hill are few and far between.

"It is the first time that property has been offered since 1981 and if that's the thing you're after it can be a long wait.

"Serious buyers were well aware of that, which is why we had the strong interest.”

Mr Kelly said it boded well for the strength of the market in Yamba.

"With one successful bidder, you've still got 12 people that are still in the market and there are very clear signs that the market is still strong and demand is high for properties of that calibre,” he said.

Mr Kelly said there was a lot of local history associated with the house - he believed the home dated back to the 1940s and had been in the current family since 1981.

"It's a great take on ... a beach house,” he said.

"Plenty of space, lots of character, high ceilings and by far one of the most spacious homes for its age on Yamba hill.

"And with that it's all tucked away in a nice spot and you walk to absolutely everything.”

He said the house being a long-held family home attracted a lot of people keen to continue the theme.

"It's been a place where people have gathered for weddings, birthdays, the whole story has been family,” Mr Kelly said.

Mr Kelly said he was glad to have a great result for all parties.

"It was one of those great days where the vendor was happy and the buyer walked away happy with what they got,” he said.

Seven agencies on the Lower Clarence are holding property auctions within the next three weeks hoping to continue the early momentum and Mr Kelly said they also had a lot of interest in their upcoming auction for 14 Convent Lane on February 9.

"We've been pretty happy with inspection numbers so far, so far it's looking positive,” he said.