Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This land sold so fast even the designers of this graphic couldn't keep up. There are now only two lots left.
This land sold so fast even the designers of this graphic couldn't keep up. There are now only two lots left.
News

HOT PROPERTY: Blink and you’ll miss it

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
20th Jan 2020 9:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOME of the hottest beachside property is up for sale in Yamba but by the time you read this, it could be too late.

With no marketing and no advertising beyond a humble signboard and window card, nearly all 19 blocks of The Dunes Estate in Yamba have been snapped up in just six days.

It was no wonder, with the land sitting in a prime beach-front location overlooking Wooli Bay, back from Rocky Laurie Dr.

For principal of First National, Yamba David Lovell, it was a fitting end to get some of the last remaining waterfront land to market after years of work.

And the big question was whether this was the fastest-selling land he had ever sold?

“It is not a common occurrence to get a lovely little beach side subdivision to offer to the market,” he said.

“So I guess the answer would be yes.

“It has proven to be a successful subdivision.”

The land behind Pippi Beach was certainly in a great location and Mr Lovell emphasised just how rare it was to get Torrens title land released that close to the ocean – “if ever.”

A list of around 115 people had registered their interest in grabbing a piece of the action and a combination of the prime location and rare opportunity fuelled a buying frenzy which didn’t surprise Mr Lovell.

“To my knowledge there has probably never been a vacant land subdivision ever released that close to the ocean, (in Yamba) so no wonder people wanted it,” he said.

“When we finally released it, there was obviously a good number of people who said – ‘great, thank you, I’ll buy it’.”

“And here we stand at the moment, I think we only have two or three blocks left.”

So as the dust settles on what Mr Lovell described as an “unbelievably exciting” project discussion now turned to what the town can expect from the newest development on the coast.

“You are going to have a good number of single dwellings built in there because a lot of the people who have built there are end users – or people who are going to call it their home,” he said.

“And potentially some duplexes, triplexes and maybe some larger sites.

“I have worked hand in glove with the developer (Burcher Property Group) for 25 years and got to know him (Mr Burcher) very well over time.

“They had the vision of what he calls ‘something on the menu for everyone’ and that’s the way it has worked out, it is going to be a nice mix.”

first national yamba pippi beach the dunes estate yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Questions remain following Maclean tragedy

        premium_icon Questions remain following Maclean tragedy

        News As family and friends come to terms with the tragedy, questions remain about Damian Sowerbutts’ final moments and what exactly caused the collision.

        IN COURT: Five people facing Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Five people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        • 21st Jan 2020 9:59 AM
        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Witness recalls moment man was swept out to sea

        premium_icon Witness recalls moment man was swept out to sea

        News In a frantic scene locals scrambled to find the missing swimmer