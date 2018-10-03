Hot property: ideal home to raise a family in Banora Point

A HAPPY home is what you'll find in this beloved four-bedroom Banora Point property.

After building the home in 1983, seller Greg Casey said his family had spent many a blissful day enjoying the spacious entertaining area on the front deck.

"It's one of those places where when your family visits you use every part of the house," Mr Casey said.

"It's been a nice and happy home as we raised our kids here.

"We've added to it over the years, putting in a balcony up the top and adding a room out the back for the grandkids."

Captivating from the moment you cross the threshold, this comfortable home welcomes all who visit.

The roomy lounge area acts as the heart of the home for family and friends to relax in.

Leading off from the lounge area is a cleverly designed kitchen that provides a delightful space to cook up a feast.

The home also offers generous dining and family areas looking out to a lowmaintenance, level yard.

The upper level has three large bedrooms plus the main bathroom, which was recently renovated with floor-to-ceiling tiles.

Also on the upper level is the master bedroom featuring an open ensuite area with walk-in robe.

A comfortable sunlit home office, study or fifth bedroom is on the lower level of the home.

There's also a good-sized double garage with its own workshop and internal access to the home. The laundry also features its own separate shower and toilet.

The home is close to schools and amenities including the M1.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Address: 62 Cominan Ave, Banora Point

Agent: North Estate Agents Tweed Heads, Paul Heydon, phone 0409 539 133.

Features: Easy-to-maintain yard, upper level balconies, close proximity to schools and M1

Price: $699,000

Inspections: 1--1.30pm on Saturday, October 6