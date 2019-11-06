Hot Rodders to take over Yamba

Brad Goodhand with his 35 Ford Coupe getting ready for the Yamba Hot Rod run.

Brad Goodhand with his 35 Ford Coupe getting ready for the Yamba Hot Rod run. Adam Hourigan

IT TOOK five years for Brad Goodhand of the Borderline Street Rodders to build his '35 Ford Coupe.

Rather than wrap it in cotton wool, he decided he was going to enjoy his prize possession.

"I've driven it across the Nullabor and back, and it also towed a caravan from Darwin to Cairns,” he said.

"Some people drive them around on trailers, but it's the car I built so it's the car I drive.

"Though it's not so fun sometimes when you're working on it, and you've had enough,” he laughed.

This weekend, Yamba will host more than 500 of the vintage cars as they take over the main streets for the annual Hot Rod Run, and Mr Goodhand has been attending for all of its 28 years.

A view from the hill of the Yamba Hot Rod Run. Caitlan Charles

"It's really exploded, we nearly book out the whole of the Blue Dolphin by the time Friday comes,” he said.

The entrants pay an entry fee, and they get provided meals throughout the three-day stay, including a dinner with prizes for the top ten cars.

"There's a real camaraderie between the guys who come out here, though there's always those arguments about what's better Ford or Chev,” Mr Goodhand said.

"But there are some serious cars here, some of them can be worth more than $150,000.”

The hot rods are expected to fill the Yamba CBD at 8.30am on Saturday and finish around midday, and Mr Goodhand said he was looking forward to seeing the smiles on people's faces, and the conversations the cars created.

"You get great conversation pieces wherever you go,” he said. "Someone tells you how their dad one and you just go from there.”