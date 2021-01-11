Hot summer days finally on the horizon for the Clarence
This week will see the return of warm temperatures to the Clarence Valley after a relatively cool, wet start to the year.
To start 2021 Yamba has so far received a total of 34.4mm of rainfall and Grafton 30mm following the damp finish to 202. But Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Melody Sturm said a hot air mass over the northern part of the state will see the mercury start to rise from Thursday.
“Right now we’re dealing with a high pressure area over the Tasman Sea, with a ridge over the northern areas of NSW,” Ms Sturm said.
“With that ridge, a lot of warm air is actually being pulled southward because we’re seeing a lot of northerly winds.
“Those conditions, with the influence of the high pressure area, will see sunny conditions and warm air.”
Ms Sturm said the northern parts of the state, including the Clarence Valley, will see temperatures start to rise.
“In the next few days we will see this heat building, and it could last until Friday or even a little longer than that,” she said.
“There’s a lot of heat in the southern parts of the state but from today that will move further north into central NSW and the northern districts as well.”
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting Grafton to reach a maximum of 32C on Thursday and 34C on Friday, while Yamba is expected to reach a maximum of 28C on Thursday and 29C on Friday.
Red Cross regional area lead, first aid and mental health Janie McCullagh said extreme hot weather can cause serious health problems.
“More Australians have died as a result of heatwaves than floods, bushfires or cyclones,” Ms McCullagh said.
“We’re urging people to be prepared. Keep cool, hydrated and know how to recognise the signs of heat stroke.”
Australian Red Cross’ tips for coping with the heat:
- Drink regularly: even if you don’t feel thirsty. Water is the best option. Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and sugary or fizzy drinks as they make dehydration worse.
- Eat little and often: rather than large meals. Try to eat more cold food, particularly salads and fruit, which contain water.
- Stay indoors: in the coolest rooms of your house or in the shade during the hottest part of the day.
- Take cool showers and splash yourself with cold water several times a day, particularly your face and the back of your neck. A loose, cotton, damp cloth or scarf on the back of the neck can help you stay cool.
- Air flow: make sure there is sufficient air circulation, either from an air conditioner or by leaving a secured window or door open.
- Find the shade: if you must go out, stay in the shade. Wear a hat and light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes, preferably made of natural fibres. Wear sunglasses and apply sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 30 or above to exposed skin. If you will be outside for some time, take plenty of water with you.
- Look out for your neighbours: if you know someone who might be susceptible to heat stress, stop by and make sure they know what to do to stay cool.