Hot summer days finally on the horizon for the Clarence

This week will see the return of warm temperatures to the Clarence Valley after a relatively cool, wet start to the year.

To start 2021 Yamba has so far received a total of 34.4mm of rainfall and Grafton 30mm following the damp finish to 202. But Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Melody Sturm said a hot air mass over the northern part of the state will see the mercury start to rise from Thursday.

“Right now we’re dealing with a high pressure area over the Tasman Sea, with a ridge over the northern areas of NSW,” Ms Sturm said.

“With that ridge, a lot of warm air is actually being pulled southward because we’re seeing a lot of northerly winds.

“Those conditions, with the influence of the high pressure area, will see sunny conditions and warm air.”

Ms Sturm said the northern parts of the state, including the Clarence Valley, will see temperatures start to rise.

“In the next few days we will see this heat building, and it could last until Friday or even a little longer than that,” she said.

“There’s a lot of heat in the southern parts of the state but from today that will move further north into central NSW and the northern districts as well.”

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting Grafton to reach a maximum of 32C on Thursday and 34C on Friday, while Yamba is expected to reach a maximum of 28C on Thursday and 29C on Friday.

Red Cross regional area lead, first aid and mental health Janie McCullagh said extreme hot weather can cause serious health problems.

“More Australians have died as a result of heatwaves than floods, bushfires or cyclones,” Ms McCullagh said.

“We’re urging people to be prepared. Keep cool, hydrated and know how to recognise the signs of heat stroke.”

Australian Red Cross’ tips for coping with the heat: