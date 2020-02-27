Hot wheels: Teen’s high-class joy ride ends in cuffs

A 14-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly stealing a Mercedez Benz from a Sunrise Beach home yesterday.

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested after allegedly stealing a Mercedes-Benz from a Sunrise Beach home before dumping the car and fleeing the scene.

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said the white 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 was allegedly stolen from a Dame Patty Dr home about 6.30am.

Police believe two offenders broke into the home, found the car keys before taking off.

The car was then spotted driving on Yandina Coolum Rd before witnesses reported seeing it run up a gutter, with the alleged offenders fleeing the scene on foot along Arcoona Rd.

Snr-Sgt Carroll said police found the 14-year-old boy, from Forest Lake, and took him into custody about 11am.

He has been charged with one count each of burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving, as well as other minor charges.

The boy is due to face Richlands Children's Court on March 12.

Snr-Sgt Carroll said police were searching for a second suspected believed to be involved in the theft. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.