Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 14-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly stealing a Mercedez Benz from a Sunrise Beach home yesterday.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly stealing a Mercedez Benz from a Sunrise Beach home yesterday.
Crime

Hot wheels: Teen’s high-class joy ride ends in cuffs

Ashley Carter
27th Feb 2020 8:50 AM | Updated: 1:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested after allegedly stealing a Mercedes-Benz from a Sunrise Beach home before dumping the car and fleeing the scene.

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said the white 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 was allegedly stolen from a Dame Patty Dr home about 6.30am.

Police believe two offenders broke into the home, found the car keys before taking off.

The car was then spotted driving on Yandina Coolum Rd before witnesses reported seeing it run up a gutter, with the alleged offenders fleeing the scene on foot along Arcoona Rd.

Snr-Sgt Carroll said police found the 14-year-old boy, from Forest Lake, and took him into custody about 11am.

He has been charged with one count each of burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving, as well as other minor charges.

The boy is due to face Richlands Children's Court on March 12.

Snr-Sgt Carroll said police were searching for a second suspected believed to be involved in the theft. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Community Newsletter SignUp
noosa police scd crime stolen car youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: No thought in Maclean Hospital changes

        premium_icon CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: No thought in Maclean Hospital changes

        Opinion ‘The hospital is a shining light of the community ... I can’t help but think that the Northern NSW Local Health District is trying to snuff that light out’

        Traffic light vision for Yamba fading fast

        premium_icon Traffic light vision for Yamba fading fast

        News Have Yamba residents got their wish to be traffic light-free after a fiery Clarence...

        DEX FILES: Say no to Maclean levee wall!

        DEX FILES: Say no to Maclean levee wall!

        News “Few days inconvenience” by flood not worth destroying the view over

        GALLERY: Elton John lights up the night

        premium_icon GALLERY: Elton John lights up the night

        News Elton John performs at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.