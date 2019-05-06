Hotel thief still on the run

A MAN alleged to have stolen cash from a South Grafton hotel is still on the run.

On Friday afternoon the man robbed the TAB till at the Good Intent Hotel before he escaped an attempt from bar attendant Vanessa Young to thwart the robbery and fled the scene.

Ms Young said the man had been at the pub for about an hour before the incident and she believed he had been staking out that section of the hotel.

The man is described as as aged in his late 20s to early 30s, about 170cm tall, of thin build, caucasian with light brown skin colour and an almost shaved head. He was wearing a long-sleeved grey or light blue checked shirt and shorts.

Police vehicles scoured the streets around the hotel immediately after the robbery, but could not find the perpetrator.

"No one has been arrested for the robbery at the GI Hotel in South Grafton on Friday, and it remains under investigation,” Coffs Clarence Police duty officer Acting Inspector Graham Hibbs said yesterday.

Anyone with information contact Grafton police on 6642 0222 or Crimestoppers 1800 333 000.

Highway changes

FROM today, there will be three nights of work on the Pacific Highway between Tabbimoble and New Italy, and Mororo and Jackybulbin. Expect traffic control between 6pm-6am.