Hotel’s push to find 110 staff in 50 days

CRYSTALBROOK Collection is about to kick off the mother of all recruitment drives in pursuit of 110 new staff members over the next 50 days.

The growing hospitality firm is edging towards opening its third and so-far final hotel in Cairns - the $120 million "wild child" Flynn - in April.

Crystalbrook Collection's Flynn Hotel on the Esplanade. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Crystalbrook has already employed about 80 chefs, kitchen stewards, food and drink guides and bar staff to work in its Boardwalk Social restaurants, which opened for the first time this week.

This latest recruitment drive will bring the hotel's ranks up to a clean 190 workers on top of the 210 jobs at the company's other CBD hotel Riley, and another 140 jobs at Bailey - a total of 540 new positions across the three hotels.

Flynn general manager Joel Gordon said management was on the lookout for more chefs and food and drink guides, as well as porters, housekeeping staff and "experience curators".

Spa therapists and a night manager are also being sought.

Flynn venue manager Dan Kelly pours a gin and tonic with one of the bar's 40 gins and pours one of the 36 beers on tap. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"Flynn is a truly unique character - larger-than-life, fun, friendly and outgoing - and this starts with our staff," he said,

"We're looking for high-energy, go-getter collaborators who have a passion for entertaining guests.

"Flynn is the place to embrace your style and spirit, and to show off a little."

"Experience curator" is a fancy term for a concierge, but it gives an indication of the freewheeling, fun and artsy branding Crystalbrook Collection is pursuing for Flynn.

Amira Marotous and Regan Amundsen raise a glass to the opening of the Boardwalk Social dining. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Recruitment documents call for prospective "collaborators" to "join the rebellion" as the company embarks "on a mission to shake up the stuffy and traditional hotel experience".

This latest injection comes as the trend unemployment rate for Cairns rose slightly to 6.3 per cent in the December quarter, according to the economists at Conus.

Job listings are online at crystalbrookcollection.com/become-a-collaborator.

Chefs are becoming some of the most sought-after workers in Cairns as employers struggle to fill kitchens with skilled staff.

Australian Culinary Federation North Queensland president Brian Down said restaurateurs needed to increase wages if they wanted to keep chefs from moving south.

"It's possible, and I hate to say this, there could be too many restaurants in Cairns for the size of its population," he added.

Mr Down said the trade suffered from a terrible dropout rate with about 50 per cent of third-year apprentices pulling the pin when they realised TV shows like MasterChef and My Kitchen Rules did not truly reflect the reality of kitchen work.