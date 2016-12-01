35°
News

Hotel's ribs special rated best pub deal in NSW

Bill North | 1st Dec 2016 4:10 PM
CHEAP TRICK: Nerida Cotten and Tina Kelly from the Village Green Hotel accept the trophy for Best Cheap Eat Meal Under $15 at the 2016 AHA NSW Awards for Excellence held at The Sunken Money Hotel at Erina on the Central Coast on Tuesday night.
CHEAP TRICK: Nerida Cotten and Tina Kelly from the Village Green Hotel accept the trophy for Best Cheap Eat Meal Under $15 at the 2016 AHA NSW Awards for Excellence held at The Sunken Money Hotel at Erina on the Central Coast on Tuesday night.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HAVE you dined out on barbecue ribs at the Village Green Hotel lately?

If not, you're missing out. That's the because the venue's $10 Monday lunch and dinner special has been named the Best Cheap Eat Meal Under $15 at the 2016 AHA NSW Awards for Excellence.

The $10 for members and $12.50 non-members special is part of the Grafton venue's series of $10 weekly specials.

Quality ribs have long been synonymous with the Village Green and was something co-owner Charlie Nalder wanted to continue when the North Coast Hotel Group took over the business in October last year.

"We run a pretty successful strategy to offer good value meals at affordable price at our other venues," Mr Nalder said.

"The ribs have always been good here and the girls had their own secret sauce recipe.

"So not knowing much about the off-premise side to the business, off we went and we've had some great results in terms of increasing numbers through the restaurant.

"When the award application came up we thought our ribs were very unique and our strongest point of difference.

"Up against some massive hotel groups, we think it's pretty impressive from a small hotel.

"Never in a million years did we expect to win it. But we're very happy we received it.

"The staff are over the moon because they have worked very hard and it's been a big shift for them to go from doing what they did previously to doing what we do."

 

The Village Green Hotel won Best cheap eat meal under $15 at the 2016 AHA NSW Awards for Excellence held at The Sunken Money Hotel at Erina on the Central Coast on Tuesday, 29th November, 2016.
The Village Green Hotel won Best cheap eat meal under $15 at the 2016 AHA NSW Awards for Excellence held at The Sunken Money Hotel at Erina on the Central Coast on Tuesday, 29th November, 2016.

The North Coast Hotel Group also celebrated success in the Best Family-Friendly Hotel category, with the Moonee Beach Tavern earning the accolade.

"It's one of the awards we've been striving towards for a number of years both at Moonee Beach and the Seaview Tavern at Woolgoogla," Mr Nalder said.

"The family-friendly aspect is one of the KPIs we judge our business on. Pubs are now a very different animal to what they were 15 years ago.

Moonee beach tavern.. 30 NOV 2016
Moonee beach tavern.. 30 NOV 2016 Trevor Veale

"We covered the beer garden, put in dining decks, a climbing wall, putts putt golf, kids playground, mini socer field with basketball and netball hoops, a big screen for kids' movies and we run kids activities evey night in the holidays.

"If the kids are busy and occupied, mum and dad are relaxed and have a much better experience at the venue, and we get a better return."

Mr Nalder indicated it's that mindset that will be behind major renovations planned for the Village Green over the next 12 months.

Retail manager Mark Knott and manager Anthony Sinclair - the Village Green Hotel has bee nominated for 4 AHA awards.
Retail manager Mark Knott and manager Anthony Sinclair - the Village Green Hotel has bee nominated for 4 AHA awards. Adam Hourigan

The AHA Awards were held at The Sunken Money Hotel at Erina on the Central Coast on Tuesday night, November 29.

The major gongs at the AHA Awards went to Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel who won Hotel of the Year - City as well as Best Social Media Activity, while The Sunken Monkey won Hotel of the Year - Country, in addition to Best Nightclub/Nightlife venue for its 'Proud Mary's' club.

More than 600 nominations were received for the Awards across a record 42 categories. The winners are decided by two rounds of anonymous judging.

AHA NSW CEO John Whelan said the annual awards night was about recognising the effort the state's venues and their 75,000 staff members put in each and every day.

"The nominees are a 'who's who' of the hotel industry in NSW and the awards honour the best in the business," Mr Whelan said. "My congratulations go to all the winners on the night."

Full list of award winners:

Best traditional hotel bar: Union Hotel, North Sydney

Best cocktail/lounge bar: Henry Deane, Hotel Palisade, Sydney CBD

Best specialty/emerging bar: Bar Florian, Port Macquarie/Huxley's Caringbah (joint)

Best draught beer quality: The Oaks, Neutral Bay

Best innovative wine list: The Dolphin, Surry Hills

Best retail liquor outlet: Harrigans Irish Pub and Accommodation, Pokolbin

Best family-friendly hotel Moonee Beach Tavern, Moonee Beach

Best outdoor experience: Kooringal Hotel, Wagga Wagga

Best rooftop bar: The Glenmore, The Rocks

Best innovative refurbishment: Rose of Australia, Erskineville

Best new/redeveloped hotel (country): Gregory Hills Hotel, Gregory Hills/ Narellan Hotel, Narellan (joint winners)

Best new/redeveloped hotel (city): Crows Nest Hotel, Crows Nest

Heart of the Community: The George Tavern, Green Hills

Best restaurant (country): Graze At The Willow Tree Inn, Willow Tree

Best restaurant (city): Charing Cross Hotel, Waverley

Best fine dining restaurant (mains $35+): Bistro Moncur, Woollahra Hotel

Best steak: The Sackville Hotel, Rozelle

Best burger: Bayview Hotel, Gladesville

Best cheap eat meal under $15: Village Green Hotel, Grafton

Best live music: Hotel Steyne, Manly

Best sports bar: Agincourt Hotel, Haymarket

Best pub-style accommodation (traditional): Prince of Wales, Gulgong

Best pub-style accommodation (deluxe): Caves Beachside Hotel, Caves Beach

Single hotel operator of the year: Des Kennedy, Oriental Hotel, Mudgee

Best group hotel operator of the year: Public House Mangement Group

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  aha aha awards cheap feed moonee beach tavern north coast hotel group ribs village green village green hotel

Hotel's ribs special rated best pub deal in NSW

Hotel's ribs special rated best pub deal in NSW

CHECK out the full list of winners from the 2016 AHA NSW Awards.

UPDATE: Fallen power cause of blackout

A power outage affecting parts of Grafton and South Grafton started at 12.57pm on Thursday, 1st December, 2016.

Supply now resumed in Grafton and South Grafton

GIG GUIDE: Who's playing where this weekend

Matty Devitt band.

Check out what's happening at venues across the Clarence Valley

END OF AN ERA: Major shake up to rep footy in the bush

Macksville veteran Aaron Wood is one player who would not be eligible to represent Group 2 or North Coast Dolphins in the revamped CRL Under-23 Country Championships competition.

NRRRL head slams new look Under-23s format

Local Partners

Proud club riding high after 60 years

HIGHLY respected equestrian outfit Grafton Pony Club is getting ready to celebrate its 60-year milestone at Hawthorne Park.

How can we achieve the Our Healthy Clarence Plan?

Kevin Hogan speaks at the opening of the Grafton High School trade skills centre

Mental health workshop to identify best ways to roll out services

Countdown 'til Working Class Boy sets fire to this town

TELLING HIS STORY: Jimmy Barnes will perform at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on Saturday, December 3.

Aussie rock icon to open up on the good, the bad and the funny

GIG GUIDE: Who's playing where this weekend

Matty Devitt band.

Check out what's happening at venues across the Clarence Valley

How to save money, waste less and cook food you love

Love Food Hate Waste Chef Amanda Drover.

Simple tips to make better choices in the kitchen

Countdown 'til Working Class Boy sets fire to this town

Countdown 'til Working Class Boy sets fire to this town

AUSSIE rock icon Jimmy Barnes promises to reveal 'the good stuff, the bad stuff and the funny stuff' to Grafton on Saturday night.

GIG GUIDE: Who's playing where this weekend

Matty Devitt band.

Check out what's happening at venues across the Clarence Valley

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West is understood to have left hospital.

He is now understood to be home with wife Kim Kardashian West.

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

Lady Gaga revived her role as the first lady of pop music

Irish song-'Bird' set for intimate show at Pelican

ABOVE: Wallis Bird is about to embark on her first Australian tour, playing her first show at the Pelican Playhouse. BELOW: Tullara Connors will be the special guest at Wallis Bird's gig.

WARNING: The following live act contains nudity and coarse language

Hit the decks with DJ Lachie Brown

DJ Lachie Brown

Up and coming DJ Lachie Brown will have beats pumping at the Jaca

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

A scene from the Netflix hit Stranger Things

Stranger Things binge can now be enjoyed on a plane

One For Investors and Empty Nesters

2/22 Heron court, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $325,000

Set in a quiet cul-de-sac just a short walk from the local shopping and medical centres, this immaculately presented lowset duplex is one that is sure to tick all...

CENTRALLY LOCATED MODERN APARTMENT!

6/25 Coldstream Street, Yamba 2464

Apartment 3 2 2 $625,000

Here's a fantastic opportunity to purchase an ultra modern, architecturally designed, 2 storey, 3 bedroom villa right in the heart of the CBD of Yamba! This hidden...

THROW AWAY THE MOWER!

Sands 5/19-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Apartment 3 2 2 $540,000

Situated directly across the road from the pristine Pippi Beach is this magnificent resort style unit! We have on offer a spacious, three bedroom, first floor...

LIFE&#39;S A BEACH!

Sands 57/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Town House 2 1 1 $445,000

This tastefully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse is a must see if you want a taste of the lifestyle that Yamba has to offer! Are you a keen golfer or you simply like...

TIME - IT&#39;S TIME!

24 Taine Court, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $955,000

With summer well on the way and the Yamba market on the move, now is the time to act! Have you been thinking of purchasing a beautiful north facing waterfront...

WHEN ONLY TWO WILL DO

8 Riverview Street, Iluka 2466

House 4 2 4 $565,000

This property has two titles, two road frontages, and two storeys. It is on the corner of Spencer Street and Riverview Street. It is 200 metrs to the river and the...

VIEW THE PLATYPUS FROM YOUR BACK DECK AS YOU FATTEN CATTLE OR CROP AT THE FRONT

408 Boundary Creek Road, Nymboida 2460

4 1 10 FASTRAK

Elders Grafton is honoured to bring this property to the market for the first time since selection some 160 years ago. Aylesby is a gorgeous federation house...

NEW PRICE!

Unit 31/20 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 2 1 $549,000

This well appointed two bedroom apartment is located on the second level. Take in the stunning ocean views from the open plan living and dining areas which open...

LAKESIDE LIVING.....

103 Lakes Boulevard, Wooloweyah 2464

House 3 2 2 $580,000

Its now time to welcome you to Wooloweyah. Here is a golden opportunity to purchase a piece of paradise. This cleverly designed tri-level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom...

PANORAMIC VIEWS TO DIE FOR!

Unit 1/12 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Apartment 3 2 1 $590,000

With uninterrupted panoramic views across Pippi Beach and the Pacific Ocean, this top floor apartment is just made for relaxed beachside living! This property is...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!