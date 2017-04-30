Hotshots heading to South Grafton

BOY OH BOY: The Hotshots will perform at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club next month.

DON'T miss your chance to get up close and personal with the next generation of the Sydney-based Hotshots, arguably Australia's hottest male stage show direct from the Vegas Lounge in the heart of Sydney.

The Hotshots are scheduled to perform at South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Thursday, May 4 and it promises to be a memorable evening for audience members.

The Secret Fantasies tour has already delivered 400 shows and attracted an estimated 80,000 people and is the group's sexiest production to date.

The show is a two-hour fantasy exploration delivered in a dance format. This latest production features chart-topping music of all genres through the decades. Regarded by women all over Australia as a visual feast, these appealing dancers provide adrenalin-charged entertainment for women of all ages.

With all new choreography, this show includes dance routines, competitions, muscle demos, a wide range of hit music and classic routines such as the Hot as Hell Fireman, the sensual and sensitive Officer and a Gentleman, the Lock Me Up Policeman, the Special Forces SWAT Team, the Seven Seas of Seduction Sailor, a Rule-Breaking Gangster, the Maverick Soldier, the Personal Doctor, Spartan the Gladiator, the Mile High Pilot and the Incorrigible Cowboy.

Promoters say the show offers something for everyone.