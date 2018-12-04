Hotter, cooler, rainy: Spring weather a mixed bag

SPRING was a mixed bag in the Northern Rivers this year with above average rainfall for the region, above average night-time temperatures with cooler than average daytime temperatures on the coast.

Now, we are in for a hotter than normal summer.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Spring Summary revealed the warmest nights on average in NSW were at Byron Bay (Cape Byron AWS) with 16.9 °C.

Significant rain for some areas, dry continues in others

After a series of dry seasons at least some parts of New South Wales had a wet spring although many areas were again dry, BoM revealed.

"Temperatures were above average for almost the whole state, with nights especially warm in the northeast.

"Rainfall was above average in the northeast (in particular the Northern Rivers), around Sydney, and in some parts of the west."

While total rainfall for New South Wales was about 6 per cent below average a few sites had their wettest spring or their wettest for several decades.

Northern Rivers' coastal town's rainfalls were good with Ballina's spring rainfall total at 605.4mm - double the average of 301.9mm and Byron Bay received 372mm compared to the average of 251.7.

Further inland Casino saw 316.6mm (average 210.5) and Lismore Airport AWS recorded 352mm compared to average of 234.3mm.

Warm for most of the State

The summary also revealed minimum temperatures were above average for most of the state, very much above average in the northeast quarter.

Some sites had their warmest spring night on record early in November

The state's mean minimum temperature was the fifth-warmest for spring at 1.35 °C above average.

While we experienced some warmer nights the daytime temperatures at sites on the North Coast were generally cooler than average.

The state's mean maximum temperature for spring was 1.65 °C above average

The state's overall mean temperature for spring was 1.50 °C above average; cooler than spring 2017, but much warmer than spring 2016