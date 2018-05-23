'I should never have punched her': Partner rages over messy house

DV TERROR: A Gympie court has been told a man smashed a car windscreen with his fist as his partner cowered inside during a rampage by her husband.

DV TERROR: A Gympie court has been told a man smashed a car windscreen with his fist as his partner cowered inside during a rampage by her husband.

A GYMPIE man who bashed and nearly strangled the mother of his child because their house was "untidy," will now have to control his temper for at least two years, after receiving a nine-month suspended jail sentence.

The man, who cannot be named under Queensland domestic violence laws, pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order taken out after the young woman was taken to hospital on September 15 last year.

Police told the court he had told officers "he went off at her because she needed a wake-up call."

The reality was she had been at home looking after four children and the house had become untidy.

The violence had included grabbing her by the throat and hitting her in the mouth, as well as smashing the windscreen of their car with his fist when she attempted to shelter from him in the vehicle.

Prosecutor Lisa Manns told the court the incident was "a very serious case, with actual physical violence and injuries."

Magistrate Rod Madsen told the man police, in calling for a "strong deterrent" were actually calling for jail.

"Your reaction was a bit over the top, putting it mildly," he said.

"It was a protracted level of violence which fell short of choking, but only marginally so."

It was "rage in response to a fairly innocuous state of the house.

"It was not only out of character, it was totally out of proportion," he said.

"The victim was lucky not to have suffered more serious injuries and you are fortunate you did not cause more serious injuries.

"The fact a child was in the presence of what was going on reflects very poorly on you as a father.

The man tearfully told the court the relationship was over and both he and his (now) former partner had agreed to part, with arrangements through a relative for access to his child."

"Our relationship has been two years of ups and downs," the man said. "It's been 98 per cent great.

"Unfortunately, we haven't been able to work as a team," he said, saying "lies and laziness: had also been part of their life together.

"I should never have punched the windscreen, I should never have punched her.

"I regret everything I did.

"This is my first child and having my child taken away is enough.

"I will accept any punishment because I have done wrong," he said.

Mr Madsen said he knew the admissions were difficult for the man, but said the community took the issues so seriously, the maximum penalty had now been increased to five years jail.