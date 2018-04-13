House DA threatens to set new precedent for coastal village

BOLD DESIGN: The new building proposal for 5 Angourie St and how it fits into the DCP building envelope.

COULD one house set a precedent for breaking the rules of community planning controls in the future?

That was the question debated at the recent Clarence Valley Council Environment, Planning and Community committee meeting.

The Wright family, owners of 5 Angourie St, have sought a development application approval for their home.

There have been months of back and forth between the applicants and the council and from the first application to the most recent, council has received submissions from 50 people, with only 12 supporting the application.

Grant Jennings and Greg Addison from the Angourie Residents and Ratepayers Association spoke against the application.

Mr Jennings said because of the house's size and shape, the proposed DA did not comply with the Development Control Plan for Angourie that includes village controls.

"The dwelling proposed is completely out of character with the great majority of newer residences approved and built in Angourie,” he said.

"The block is far too small to accommodate the massive house proposed in the development application.”

Former architect Mr Addison said the applicant's architect should have informed the client that the architectural brief was unrealistic.

"The proposal fails to comply with council legal instruments, so approval should not be granted,” he said.

"It is a blatant over-development of the site.”

The Wright family's neighbour Helen Tyas Tunggal's daughter Sahnti spoke on behalf of her mother and told how the new development would impact their life.

"We're not opposed to the existing development undergoing refurbishment, but would like council to enforce the required development controls,” she said.

The Tyas Tunggal family think the new development will impact on how much their property is shaded.

"The application states that the proposal will not noticeably increase overshadowing into 7 Angourie St. This is blatantly incorrect,” Ms Tyas Tyunggal said.

"The shadow diagrams prepared by the applicant and those prepared by our independent expert do show significantly increased impact of solar access in winter to our living and open spaces. In our village, indoor and outdoor living is a key feature.”

However, applicant Stephen Wright disagreed with these claims in his response, saying the proposal was found by council to comply enough with the village controls.

Mr Wright said the family had changed the design to be more sympathetic to their neighbours.

"Our journey has been rigorous, we have listened and acted in good faith and responded fully to recommended changes to the design,” he said.

Mr Wright said the council business papers said the design was compatible with the area and despite projections outside the building envelope, it will not have unreasonable impacts on adjacent properties.

"The proposal is considered to be consistent with the aims and controls of the Angourie Village Controls,” he said.

Mr Wright rejected concerns that his house would set an unfair precedent on the rest of the village in regards to the controls.

Committee members Peter Ellem and Greg Clancy both voted against the proposal.

However with the majority backing the proposal, the full council meeting on Tuesday is likely to approve it due to a clause in the DCP that allows councillors to approve development applications that do not fully comply with the community controls.