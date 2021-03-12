House fire case dismissed after CCTV evidence thrown out

The case against an alleged arsonist has been dismissed after a key piece of evidence was tossed out.

The case against a 79-year-old woman charged with setting fire to her son’s home has collapsed after a magistrate tossed out the prosecution’s key piece of evidence, ruling it had been improperly obtained and would be significantly prejudicial to the accused.

Anne Gunn had pleaded not guilty to charges of damage property by fire and break and enter dwelling with intent to damage/destroy after police claimed she set her son’s Waterview Heights house alight in 2016.

In Grafton Local Court on Wednesday magistrate Kathy Crittenden gave her ruling on a voir dire hearing over the legality of a key piece of prosecution evidence, which was CCTV footage that allegedly captures the events of the house fire on July 15, 2016.

The court was told that in the years leading up to the house fire, an acrimonious relationship had developed between Mrs Gunn and her son Andrew Gunn, as well as his partner Brenda Mahoney.

In the early 2000s, the court was told Mr Gunn was invited by his parents to reside at their property at Waterview Heights, where a kit home was built.

However, their agreement had soured to the point of Supreme Court action when Mrs Gunn and her husband attempted to sell the property, and by 2016 there had been numerous court orders and AVOs in place between the two parties.

Prior to the house fire in 2016, the court was told Mr Gunn had set up an extensive CCTV system on his property.

On July 15, 2016, the court was told Mr Gunn and his father were at Grafton Local Court when he was notified that there was a fire at his property, which caused extensive damage to the house and destroyed the hard drive of the CCTV system.

The court was told a police investigation was launched into the blaze, which concluded that the fire was probably “the result of a deliberate act”, but despite the attempts of two separate NSW Police forensic branches no data could be retrieved from the damaged hard drive, and it was returned to detectives at Grafton Police Station.

In February 2018 the court was told the pieces of the hard drive were released from police possession and given back to Mr Gunn, and they sat in his house for about five months before he and his partner found a US company called Secure Data, which specialises in data recovery and computer forensics, in July 2018.

Entered into evidence was a series of emails sent from Ms Mahoney to Secure Data, which described that “corrupt police” were unable to extract any data from the destroyed hard drive and that finding footage of the fire would be “like winning the lottery”.

The court heard the couple sent the parts of the hard drive to the US, and paid $7000 to recover any footage, which the company claimed they did, and a separate hard drive, as well as the parts to the original hard drive that was destroyed, were returned in January 2019.

The court was told Mr Gunn and Ms Mahoney then went back to Grafton Police Station and gave detectives parts of the video and images recovered, however they did not give police the physical hard drive that was provided by Secure Data.

Mrs Gunn’s solicitor, Mark Spagnolo, had objected to the CCTV footage being admitted into evidence, claiming the only footage police received was what Mr Gunn had wanted to give them, and that the footage had been tampered with out of a “hatred” for his mother and a desire to see her “behind bars”.

Mr Spagnolo also objected to the handling of the hard drive and that the continuity of the object was broken when it left the country.

Ms Crittenden told the court that despite a marketing manager of Secure Data giving evidence that the hard drive had arrived and been assessed by their technicians “in the lab”, a lack of evidence over what exactly was done to the hard drive revealed “a serious break in the chain of custody”.

The court was told evidence also revealed the police and prosecution had not viewed all the footage on the hard drive, and that it was provided selectively to police by Mr Gunn in a way that could be unfairly prejudicial as the alleged victim had “a strong personal interest in seeing the accused be prosecuted”.

Ms Crittenden said it was an “unusual case” that evidence retrieved was done without police involvement while the key piece of evidence was not in police custody, and that the prosecution had failed to provide evidence of the process or details of the examination and extraction of data from a destroyed hard drive after two police agencies had no success in doing so.

In the end the magistrate ruled the footage would be “significantly prejudicial to the accused”, and excluded the footage from evidence.

Faced with the loss of their key piece of evidence, the prosecution moved to withdraw the charges and they were formally dismissed.