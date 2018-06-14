Menu
Police uncovered a hydroponic cannabis setup when they attended a house fire in Ballina.
'Well I'm f***** now, aren't I'

14th Jun 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:39 AM
A HOUSE fire has led to the discovery of a hydroponic cannabis setup and landed the property owner with a court attendance notice.

Police allege on May 30 police and the Rural Fire Brigade were called to a house fire on Daydream Avenue, West Ballina.

Upon entry there was a very strong smell of cannabis throughout the house. After the fire was put out police located a tent in the house that had piping, power cords and plant growth nutrients nearby. Inside the tent police saw a hydroponic cannabis setup.

Police made contact with the property owner, a 49 year old Ballina man, who said once he became aware that his house was on fire and police located his cannabis, he said "Well I'm F***** now, aren't I."

A further search of the house revealed eight cannabis plants, 295 grams of cannabis butter, 215 grams of cannabis and 48 tablets that are a restricted substance.

He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, cultivating a prohibited drug by hydroponic means, and possessing a restricted substance.

The 49 year old will appear in Ballina Local Court in July.

house fire hydroponic cannabis set up northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

