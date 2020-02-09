Menu
A woman has tragically died in hospital days after her home was allegedly intentionally set on fire. A man will face court on charges of murder and arson.
Crime

House fire murder charge after woman dies in hospital

by ELISE WILLIAMS
9th Feb 2020 2:19 PM
A WOMAN who was allegedly locked inside her Brisbane home as it was intentionally set on fire has died in hospital.

Alexis Parkes, 50, lost her life in hospital this morning after she was pulled from her burning Chermside property by fire crews around 4am on Wednesday, February 5. 

Alexis Parkes died in hospital following the inferno at her Chermside home. Picture: Facebook/ Alexis Parkes.

Several neighbours told The Courier-Mail they had heard screams for help coming from inside the home, and made attempts to enter the Bundal St property as it went up in flames, however were unable to successfully force down the front door.

Mrs Parkes was resuscitated by paramedics at the scene. 

The man allegedly responsible for her death, James Morton Mason, 43, from Spring Hill, was charged initially charged with attempted murder and arson the day following the fire.

His charges will now be upgraded to murder and arson. Mason will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

