HOUSE FIRE: Rapid response saves South Grafton home

GRAFTON Fire and Rescue received the emergency call at 3.19pm. Within 10 minutes the first crew arrived at a Spring St, South Grafton address to find smoke billowing out of the second storey windows.

They located the fire in the lounge room which they quickly extinguished. The quick arrival and rapid response helped save the property.

"We arrived probably about 3.29 and quickly got to work," Grafton Fire and Rescue Captain Gary Reardon told The Daily Examiner at the scene.

"There was extensive smoke issuing from the building throughout that stage, and we didn't know what we were dealing with.

"On arrival the brigade have made entry and completely extinguished the fire."

However, the residents themselves were praised by authorities as part of the reason the fire, which started in a lounge chair, was contained to a single room.

"The residents have initially tried to deal with the fire themselves, and let the fire down," Capt Reardon said.

"The efforts of the residents made a big difference.

"It's left the premises with only damage to the actual contents of the room and that room only. No fire extension through the rest of the house."

However, while there were no known injuries or major health concerns from the incident, Capt Reardon warned residents to leave fighting fires inside houses to the experts wearing appropriate safety equipment.

"What you've got to be mindful of is potentially the resident is putting themselves at risk, because the smoke's very toxic and can end up causing you problems in the immediate hours or days after the event, and if not in years to come," Capt Reardon said.

"So it's best that residents don't put themselves at risk by trying to extinguish a fire in a room that's got smoke developing through it.

"It's not a recommended practice, that's why we have a breathing apparatus."

After the fire was extinguished firefighters went back inside to ventilate the atmosphere inside the residence house to ensure it will be safe for the residents to return.

"There is extensive smoke damage. The resident won't be returning there tonight. They will have to make other arrangements."

Three trucks from Fire and Rescue NSW responded, including one from Woolgoolga responded, as well as three police vehicles and two Essential Energy vehicles.

The cause of the fire is still to be determined.

