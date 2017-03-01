House prices continue solid growth

REGIONAL NSW boasts the strongest housing market outside the country's capital cities, and strong house prices in the Clarence Valley have helped the Mid North Coast region to have the seventh highest housing growth in the state.

According to the latest figures from NAB and CoreLogic RP Data, the Mid North Coast region, which includes the Clarence Valley, saw a 5.6% growth in house prices over the past 12 months.

Our neighbours north in Richmond-Tweed sit one spot higher on the table at 6.7% growth over the past 12 months.

The NAB's quarterly housing market report for December, the latest available says "coastal and lifestyle housing markets are showing stronger capital gain conditions as the tourism sector improves and housing demand returns to the holiday and lifestyle sector".

NAB General Manager of Retail for NSW, Paul Jeurgens, said regional NSW was the strongest housing market outside the country's capital cities.

At the top of the table is Sydney at 15.5%, with Illawarra leading regional NSW at 12.9% increase in home values over 12 months.

Here are some selected Clarence Valley towns and suburbs and their housing data. To find data on median house prices in your suburb, enter your postcode and search here.

Town Change in median value (12 months) Change in median value (five years) Median value Grafton +5% +16% $297,939 South Grafton +7% +17% $237,612 Yamba +9% +15% $500,616 Maclean +8% +17% $330,766 Gulmarrad +5% +10% $444,584 Iluka +2% +13% $394,307 Ulmarra -5% +34% $302,858 Junction Hill +6% +10% $349,732 Coutts Crossing +8% +12% $273,133 Lawrence +13% +15% $316,134 Wooli -3% -7% $434,714