Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michelle said she had “wanted to die” during the experience. Picture: Channel 7
Michelle said she had “wanted to die” during the experience. Picture: Channel 7
TV

House Rules contestant’s on camera meltdown

4th Jul 2018 6:33 PM

AS House Rules nears its end, contestants are working round the clock to ensure they will get a spot in the finals.

But on Wednesday night's episode NSW contestant Michelle risks losing her and mum Kim's place in the competition after suffering a panic attack.

The huntsman threatening to end Michelle and Kim’s time on House Rules. Picture: Channel 7
The huntsman threatening to end Michelle and Kim’s time on House Rules. Picture: Channel 7

The 27-year-old was forced to pull out of setting up the patio area after coming face-to-face with her biggest fear - spiders.

Michelle began hyperventilating and crying after realising she had carried a lounge into the backyard which was home to a huntsman.

Michelle was comforted by production staff as she struggled to breathe. Picture: Channel 7
Michelle was comforted by production staff as she struggled to breathe. Picture: Channel 7

Sobbing, Michelle fled the renovation site and had to be comforted by production staff as she struggled to breathe.

"I have a really bad phobia of spiders and there was huntsmen all over the back of the lounge I just carried … I feel like I am going to faint," Michelle explained.

She later revealed in a piece to camera that she had "wanted to die" after her close brush with the spiders.

"I have a really bad phobia, it's not just I'm scared of them it's an actual phobia, I feel like I've got an illness," Michelle said.

Michelle said she had “wanted to die” during the experience. Picture: Channel 7
Michelle said she had “wanted to die” during the experience. Picture: Channel 7

Unfortunately Michelle's panic attack coincided with the last 10 minutes of their challenge, with Kim struggling to finish their sections of the garden.

To find out if Michelle manages to finish the challenge, watch House Rules tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 7.

house rules reality television

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Your favourite 12 businesses and employees

    REVEALED: Your favourite 12 businesses and employees

    Business The votes are counted, who will be the best in the Valley?

    New market to give Harwood bright future

    New market to give Harwood bright future

    News New markets in Lower Clarence town to be a big draw card

    CHURCH FIRE: Witnesses heard voices before blaze

    premium_icon CHURCH FIRE: Witnesses heard voices before blaze

    Crime Police suspect church fire was lit by arsonists

    Time to change scripts for Shirley

    premium_icon Time to change scripts for Shirley

    News After 50 years of service, Shirley takes a break

    Local Partners