House With No Steps has a HQ with river view

Tim Howard
| 15th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Grafton House With No Steps opened on Wednesday. Support manager Josh McCormack, team support worker Desan Padayachee and area manager Tina Purdon were cleaning up the building earlier this week.
OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Grafton House With No Steps opened on Wednesday. Support manager Josh McCormack, team support worker Desan Padayachee and area manager Tina Purdon were cleaning up the building earlier this week.

SECURING a picture-perfect setting for its Clarence Valley headquarters has put leading disability services provider the House With No Steps in a prominent position as it expands into the region.

The provider has just signed a lease for the former restaurant and police sergeant's residence at 1 Duke St, Grafton.

The site, which has been vacant for about a year, overlooks the Clarence River and Susan Island, boasts one of the best views in Grafton.

HWNS operations manager Far North Coast Tina Purdon said it was no coincidence the expansion has come at the same time as the introduction of the National Disabilities Insurance Scheme.

She agreed there would be competition among service providers as the clients came shopping for services under the NDIS model.

"To an extent there will be some competition,” she said.

"But it will be just as important for services to work together.

"Someone might come to CRANES to be part of one of their wonderful programs, then go to Caringa for employment and come to us for assisted housing.

"The mindset should be providing services for the client from the service provider.

"It's all about offering opportunities and for that we will need a wide range of organisations.”

She said if people were confused about the NDIS, her organisation could offer advice about how it worked.

Ms Purdon said the expansion would create about 15 new jobs, but this could quickly expand as HWNS attracted more clients. "We will need a range of full-time and part-time people in direct support roles as well as administration and marketing,” she said.

Grafton support services manager Josh McCormack said HWNS has been in Grafton for about a year, providing supported housing.

He said services for children, teenagers and adults would come on line as well as respite accommodation for carers.

"We will have programs for a range of behaviours, early childhood intervention as well as being a Registered Training Organisation,” he said.

Team support worker Desan Padayachee said the premises' former life as a restaurant and cafe could be recalled to provide training in catering for clients and even employment.

"Who knows, one day we could re-open the cafe here with our clients employed here, pouring coffees and serving light meals,” he said.

Mr Padayachee said HWNS is investigating uses for the residential side of the building.

He said he had been in talks with some local businesses to improve the access to the building.

"The building is already almost fully accessible to our clients,” he said.

"We only need to make a few minor adjustments.”

Mr Padayachee said the office opened for business on Wednesday and would officially launch in six to eight weeks.

