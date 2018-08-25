Households face perfect budget storm

Bill shock isn’t just limited to electricity and other utilities. Everyone’s having a crack.

SURGING vet bills, council rates and even postage have risen at twice the pace of overall inflation in the past decade, pushing household budgets to the brink.

A News Corp investigation has found the unexpected sources of financial pain are swallowing up any spare cash gained from falling mortgage interest rates.

Gas, water and medical services are all up more than 80 per cent, while insurance, council rates and school costs are up more than 60 per cent.

MyBudget founder and CEO Tammy Barton said people were overwhelmed by all household costs rising together.

"It's becoming quite a complicated situation to navigate, essentially a perfect storm of financial stress," she said.

"This isn't just an effect on low income earners, we're also seeing middle to high-income families and individuals struggling with saving."

Fresh Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows electricity prices are up 117 per cent over 10 years, five times more than the Consumer Price Index inflation rise of 23 per cent in the same period.

Consumers are feeling overwhelmed as almost every household bill rises sharply.

Ms Barton said people should not accept price rises as the norm.

"Companies are willing to fight to win your business (so) ring around to check that you're getting the best deal on power, telephone, internet, insurance and your home loan," she said.

The ABS data shows that in the past two years prices of many services more than doubled inflation's 4 per cent rise.

Insurance is up 10 per cent, postage 12 per cent, electricity 19 per cent and child care 13 per cent.

Sort My Money founder David Rankin said insurance costs had ballooned.

"There are so many things to insure in modern life - we have more cars than before, our homes are worth more and we have more contents," he said.

"I have noticed, running people's budgets, that vet bills have come out of nowhere in the last year or two, and they're usually unexpected."

Mr Rankin also noted extra-curricular costs for children. "These days kids do so many different activities - they're all pianists, Olympic swimmers and Karate experts.

"Plan for them a little more. Usually they are forecastable term by term, so have some funds set aside ahead of time."

Many price rises are in government services, fuelled by public sector wages climbing quickly - up 36 per cent in 10 years versus 31 per cent for private sector wages.

JBS Financial Strategists CEO Jenny Brown said the biggest cost of all service businesses was wages.

Some household services - such as council rates - don't offer discounts, but there's room to move in others.

Ms Brown said people should look online for tips and deals. "There's a lot of stuff where you can save a lot of money if you do some research. So many people assume they have got the best deal," she said.

"Make sure you are on top of your own spending. A lot of people get into trouble because they don't know what they spend."