Houses set new mark for the Yamba area

ONE IN A MILLION: 185 Lakes Boulevarde sold for $1.03 million, the first house in Wooloweyah to break the million-dollar mark.

THE Yamba area is still shining bright for real estate vendors, with two houses setting new records for their respective areas.

In Wooloweyah, a stunning Witzig-designed, lake-front house on Lakes Boulevarde sold for $1.03 million, a record for the area.

"This is the first one to break the million mark for homes out there and it is a stunning home,” selling agent Michelle Gillies, of Yamba Iluka Real Estate, said.

The buyer, who was one of seven registered bidders at the original auction, decided to wait and let the house pass inbefore finalising finance for the house.

"He waited and after it passed in he felt secure to put in an offer that were outside auction conditions ... and it went through the standard sale procedure,” Ms Gillies said.

She said the buyer was a young family looking to move into the Wooloweyah lifestyle.

"I think people are really looking for that village atmosphere,” Ms Gillies said.

"And since the auction, because we had a large national campaign, we have buyers from the Canberra, Sydney and Brisbane areas still looking for something in Wooloweyah.

"I think that people are looking for homes that have been completely done up with nothing to do because it's walk-in and ready to go.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday one of Yamba's most recently built beach houses went under the hammer and set a new benchmark for sales this year in the coastal town.

With views looking right around to Pippi Beach and offered by Ray White Yamba principal Daniel Kelly, the home at Link St, Yamba, was sold for $2.17 million.

The view from the living room of 15 Link St, Yamba, which sold at auction for $2.17 million at the weekend . Adam Hourigan

"It's the highest price in the area this year and was also the highest for Ray White as a brand nationally over the weekend,” Mr Kelly said.

"We had six registered bidders, with five participating, and the final price was over the owner's expectation.”

Mr Kelly said bidding started at $1.6 million and increased steadily before heating up towards the end.

"Two bidders in particular were going quite strong and both of them were looking at it from a holiday home perspective,” he said.

"Both of the buyers had holidayed in Yamba for years and wanted their own little slice of paradise.”