Housing affordability a 'significant issue' in regions

Labor candidate for Cowper Andrew Woodward, and Senator Doug Cameron, Shadow Minister for Housing and Homelessness and Shadow Minister for Skills, TAFE and Apprenticeships.

Labor candidate for Cowper Andrew Woodward, and Senator Doug Cameron, Shadow Minister for Housing and Homelessness and Shadow Minister for Skills, TAFE and Apprenticeships. Trevor Veale

LABOR Senator Doug Cameron said he wanted to 'dispel' views' housing affordability and homelessness aren't significant issues in regional areas as compared to cities.

"It's clear there are significant problems here in relation to rent and accommodation, the amount of homelessness, and the incapacity of young people to afford housing," Senator Cameron said during a recent visit to Coffs Harbour.

"We need to dispel the view that if you simply come to regional Australia you can afford to rent or buy a house."

The Shadow Minister for Housing and Homelessness, along with Labor candidate for Cowper Andrew Woodward and Labor candidate for Page Patrick Deegan, met with representatives to discuss the concerns on Friday.

They highlighted that Coffs Harbour has around 2,000 people on the public housing list, and the city has seen a rent increase of about 36% over the past two years.

The youth unemployment rate has also sky-rocketed in the region, with 1 in 5 young people living between Coffs Harbour and Grafton unemployed.

"The big issue is the lack of employment in the area for young people to get secure, long term jobs," Senator Cameron said.

"Another big issue raised constantly is that accommodation that used to be available to low income renters is not available anymore because of Airbnb and the gig economy approach.

"If you look at job numbers, the bulk are being created within a 10km radius from CBDs. We need to get a proper program of industry development and job creation in the regions, and we need to make sure TAFE is funded appropriately so we can bring the skills to the area and attract more investment," Senator Cameron said.

"Also, if we can get nbn operating effectively in the area here you can have plenty of jobs created by people working remotely.

"We believe making sure capital gains, tax and negative gearing is not used to push young people out of the housing market. We take the view that having a national Minister for Housing and Homelessness is fundamental to giving a voice to young people being forced out of their capacity to buy a house."