HOUSING CRISIS: ‘We are lucky if there is one rental a week’

​Hear the stories behind the people struggling to find accommodation in the midst of the Clarence Valley’s rental property crisis.

TJ would like to see the laws for renting changed after watching people secure rental properties by offering to pay up to six months rent in advance.

"It's not fair on people who aren't in a financial position to do that," she said.

"It's difficult as the house prices have soared and since COVID more people want to leave the big cities and move to smaller towns making it harder for us."

After learning that her landlord decided to sell their rental property, TJ and her partner have joined the long line of Clarence Valley residents looking to find a new home. However, this isn't the first time.

"We have been in our current rental for one year, our previous rental we were in for four years until the same thing happened as now the owner decided to sell," she said.

"The house prices have soared, and a lot of people want to sell their places to make a profit."

TJ said that after a month of looking, they have yet to get a foot in the door.

"We are quite stressed out because we know there is a shortage of rentals and we are competing with a lot of others also seeking accommodation, plus there is a big increase in prices," she said.

"We are lucky if there is one rental a week that would suit us to even apply. We have been looking through real estates and we get the same response not much on offer at the moment.

"It's been difficult, and you worry that you won't find anything so puts a lot of pressure on you."