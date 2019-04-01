How a trip to the beach ended in parent's worst nightmare

A MUM has launched an online petition calling for warning signs at a notorious cliff track after her son fell and suffered serious injuries.

Kim Goodrick said her "precious" 15-year-old son and his mate went for a walk on Tallow Beach, Byron Bay on Saturday, March 23.

"What followed was every parent's worst nightmare," she said.

"An innocent scramble around the Cape Byron headland following a goat track ended up with him falling many metres onto the rocks below.

"He suffered multiple skull fractures and brain injuries.

"He was retrieved by emergency services and flown by Westpac helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital for urgent brain surgery.

"It's been the worst week of our lives, but we are cautiously optimistic.

"Our son is slowly being weaned off sedation and is starting to move and open his eyes.

"However, it is absolutely heartbreaking to see him on full life support in the Intensive Care Unit, and I hope it is something no one else ever gets to see as a result of fall at Cosy Corner."

In an effort to prevent further tragedies, Ms Goodrick has launched an online petition.

She is calling for warning signs at Cosy Corner, and has addressed her concerns to NSW National Parks, Ballina MP Tamara Smith, Byron Shire acting mayor Michael Lyons and Byron Shire Council's general manager Mark Arnold.

"The most heartbreaking thing about all of this is that this accident was completely avoidable," she said.

"Many people have had to be rescued from this same spot.

"We know that our son and the boy that was with him are sensible, considered and mature.

"There is no way they would have undertaken such a risky venture if they had known about the dangers, and this is what makes the pain so unbearable."

More than 1000 people have already signed Ms Goodrick's petition.

She said she was "absolutely blown away" by the support her family had received from the community.

In particular, she thanked all those who helped save her son's life, including his mate who called Triple-0 and "stayed on the phone while clinging to an unstable ledge for three hours" and the "incredible care shown by two local fishermen when he fell".

Ms Goodrick also thanked the Westpac helicopter crew, the Volunteer Rescue Association, police, paramedics and the neurosurgical, ICU and trauma teams at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

"In due course, we hope to thank everyone personally," she said.

"But for now, we will be spending as much time as possible with our son while he builds his strength.

"We'd also like to encourage you all to sign and share our petition to erect warning signs at Cosy Corner to minimise the risk of this happening to anyone else's child."

To find out more or to sign the petition, visit the website.