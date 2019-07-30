How an everyday object is changing children's lives

HELPING HANDS: The Grafton cub scouts are collecting bottle lids to change the lives of children just like them.

HELPING HANDS: The Grafton cub scouts are collecting bottle lids to change the lives of children just like them. DejanKolar

IT MAY seem a tiny piece of the puzzle, but the bottle caps you use everyday are changing the lives of children the world over and the Clarence Valley is part of the process.

Grafton's cub scouts have jumped on board a campaign to reduce plastic pollution and change the lives of kids just like them.

In Clean Up Australia's 2018 rubbish report plastic bottle caps and lids were the third most common item picked up.

But an ingenious idea to reuse plastic lids to create prosthetic limbs for children has already seen more than one million caps saved from landfill and put to a life-changing use.

Having cracked open one huge milestone, the organisation has put the call out on social media around Australia and Cubs leader Sue day is leading the charge in the Clarence Valley.

Ms Day said the children were really excited to help out the campaign.

"I just saw something on Facebook and suggested this would be a good idea for the cubs and scouts,” she said.

All donations will be sent to Melbourne-based organisation Envision which creates job opportunities for people struggling with employment with a focus on minimising their carbon footprint.

It takes about 250 lids to make a small hand and around 500 lids to create an arm.

"This is a worldwide initiative. The bottle caps get picked up and taken to Melbourne, then they are melted down, they shred them and put them into a 3D printer,” Ms Day said.

"So these are the lids from juice bottles, soft drink bottles and water bottles.”

With that 3D printer prosthetic hands and arms are created and sent around the world to children who need them.

Ms Day said there a couple of rules as to which lids can be collected.

Each plastic lid has a triangular symbol with a number inside, majority of standard plastic bottle caps are code two and can be collected.

All lids must be clean and be washed and dried if required.

To drop off bottle caps you have collected get in touch with Ms Day on 0401574697 or cubsleaders@graftonscoutgroup.com.au.