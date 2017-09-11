How to avoid hitting a kangaroo

HITTING a kangaroo while driving on a country road can be one of the most frightening - and potentially deadly - experiences a motorist can face.

So what's the best strategy for avoiding hitting animals on the road?

And what's the best way to avoid hitting them if they come out of nowhere?

The first - and most obvious answer - is to slow down a little.

By driving at 80km/h versus 100km/h, you give yourself greater time to react in an emergency.

If a kangaroo comes out of nowhere you should brake first in a straight line and then swerve only if safe.

The worst thing you can do is swerve at high speed.

It may save the animal but kill you and your family by rolling your vehicle.

Almost half of fatal accidents in NSW between 2001-2005 where animals were involved were caused by people swerving.

Across Australia, animal crashes account for about 5% to 6% of crashes.

Half involved serious injuries to the driver or motorbike ride. Kangaroos, wombats, wallabies and emus are the most prevalent.

Other keys to staying alive, include:

Consider a bull bar if travelling regularly on country roads at night

Avoid driving at dawn, dusk and night