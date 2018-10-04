Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Before Brooke eliminated herself from The Bachelor, fans noticed something a bit bizarre during her date with Nick.
Before Brooke eliminated herself from The Bachelor, fans noticed something a bit bizarre during her date with Nick.
TV

Ridiculous Bach ‘mistake’ exposed by fans

by Bronte Coy
4th Oct 2018 10:48 AM

BROOKE Blurton's dramatic walkout may have been the most talked-about scene in last night's episode of The Bachelor, but fans are also buzzing about a weird moment that happened during her final date with Nick.

Before season favourite Brooke decided to dump the Honey Badger ahead of the rose ceremony, the pair shared a romantic rendezvous which involved them painting each other's bodies.

It was all pretty cosy, despite the fact that both of them initially appeared to be fairly amateur in the art space.

It wasn’t exactly complex art.
It wasn’t exactly complex art.

Fast-forward a couple of minutes, and they proudly showed off the final result:

Sorry, WHAT?
Sorry, WHAT?

Understandably, fans were a little suss on the whole thing.

Basically, we're all just kind of worried the true artist (a producer?) didn't get recognition for their handiwork.

Speaking to news.com.au afterwards, Brooke confessed that they'd had a little assistance.

"We did a pretty good job, but we did have some help," she said.

Following Brooke's shocking decision to eliminate herself from the competition (making her the third person to do so, after Romy Poulier and Tenille Favios), Nick's final decision is now down to Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman.

The Bachelor finale airs tonight at 7.30pm on Ten.

 

Celebrity snaps, Bach recaps and wardrobe mishaps - sign up for our entertainment newsletter here…

Probably about to paint that half-sun shape we all used to do in primary school.
Probably about to paint that half-sun shape we all used to do in primary school.

Related Items

Show More
bachelor 2018 date editors picks tv

Top Stories

    Employment opportunities if sawmill DA approved

    premium_icon Employment opportunities if sawmill DA approved

    News Approximately 10 new jobs[= if development application

    • 4th Oct 2018 10:21 AM
    Tragic end after collision with truck on Pacific Hwy

    Tragic end after collision with truck on Pacific Hwy

    Breaking Highway reopened after four hours of closures

    4 development applications before council right now

    4 development applications before council right now

    News Proposals for sawmill, aged care and health facilities and more

    • 4th Oct 2018 10:21 AM
    "Suicide is the most preventable cause of death"

    premium_icon "Suicide is the most preventable cause of death"

    Health Former Lifeline operator reveals insights into mental health

    • 4th Oct 2018 9:30 AM

    Local Partners