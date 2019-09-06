How Big Bird and toy soldiers put this artist on the street

ONE morning, Liz Sonntag woke up with an intense feeling that she just had to go and buy some toy soldiers.

"I still to this day can't explain why this is, I woke up one morning and said to my husband, Carl, we have to go to our local junk market and I just have to get some toy soldiers," she said.

"I don't know why but I just feel compelled to do this."

The Melbourne artist, now known as Tinky, found two jars of vintage toy soldiers at the second stall they went to, but Ms Sonntag felt she needed just one more thing.

"I found a store that had some old kid's toys, then there was a Big Bird from Sesame Street," she said.

"I thought that's it."

But she wasn't done yet, Ms Sonntag said she wanted to create a scene in a Melbourne laneway to sit alongside the walls covered in street art.

"I glued it up, so it looked like Big Bird was being held up by toy soldiers. I laughed at it because I thought it is so stupid."

A few days later a photo of her installation popped up on a street art Instagram page.

"I thought okay it's resonated with someone so maybe I'll do a few more. Initially, I just did it for my own amusement."

ARTIST: Liz Sonntag is known as Tinky, she creates miniature installation art. Kathryn Lewis

A year later Ms Sonntag's work had picked up a substantial following online, so she continued to build upon her ideas and began adding puns to the scenes she creates around Melbourne.

"It's a weird foray into it. I don't know to this day what happened," she said.

"I've just gone with everything, I've said yes to everything."

That was six years ago and now Tinky's work is displayed in In her first interstate exhibition, Ms Sonntag's work is part of the In A World In A Looking Glass exhibition on now at Grafton Regional Gallery.

The exhibition captures the magic and mystery of the everyday with small-scale works by Kendal Murray, Mylyn Nguyen, Leo Robba, Waratah Lahy.

Ms Sonntag said she enjoyed taking everyday and using them in a completely bizarre and silly way to create joyful moments.

"It's nice to be a bit of a disruptor, to make people stop in their tracks. To break that monotony of walking to work or speeding through a laneway in your lunch hour," she said.

"I like the fact that it makes people stop and go okay, we don't need to be so serious all the time."

Keep an eye about town as Tinky's creations may pop up where you least expect them.

Join Tinky at the Grafton Regional Gallery tomorrow for the official opening of In A World In A Looking Glass. There will be an artists talk at 3pm followed by a curators talk at 3.30pm and the opening at 4pm.