How Blues loss sparked Lions to greatness

The Lions players celebrate their first victory over the Bombers in 2001. PUBLISHED 01/10/2001 PAGE 43.

IT was the humiliating loss to Carlton that led to a period of soul searching and ultimately became the catalyst for an unbeaten streak that announced Brisbane as genuine premiership contenders.

I'm not talking about Round 12, 2019, although I could be.

It was Round 8, 2001 and the Blues belted us by 74 points at Princess Park.

That game remains firmly entrenched in my mind as the turning point for our club. After that loss we were forced to re-assess where we were as a side and what it was we needed to do to be like the better sides.

We had a look at Carlton and how they played to their strengths and most importantly worked to cover to cover what they considered their weaknesses.

But mostly we stripped back to basics everything about ourselves.

The meetings that week focused on knowing our roles.

It has become a cliché over the years but it was exactly what we talked about.

Carlton’s Anthony Koutoufides spoils a mark by Alastair Lynch during the 74-point thumping.

As a senior player who felt a responsibility for the club, I was questioning what I could do for the side to help us win. Could I kick more goals or take more marks?

But Leigh Matthews reinforced to me: "We want you to station yourself 15m to 20m from the goals. Provide a lead if it's warranted, but if not just give us a contest and bring the ball to ground in front you. All you have to do is make sure you don't give away a free kick or are out marked.''

I thought, "yep I can do that."

It was really that simple. Twenty two blokes had similar discussions and we were suddenly back on track.

It looks like Chris Fagan has a similar philosophy.

Alex Witherden looks on after the Lions lost to the Blues earlier this season. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

I wrote about the importance of players doing their role last week in my column about Noah Answerth and Dan McStay, who re-signed with the club this week, is another great example. The key forward has become a very important player for Brisbane, especially with the way they want to move the ball.

And he has grown in confidence this year because he knows the job he does each week is contributing to the team's success.

There is no doubt Brisbane addressed a few issues after their loss to Carlton just as we did 18 years earlier.

After that loss we played Adelaide and although we fell five points short, it was a vastly different performance.

Daniel McStay has become a crucial cog for the Lions. Picture: Bradley Kanaris

There was no need for any sold searching after that loss, we knew we were on track.

Leigh did too.

The following week we were set to face Essendon who were the reigning premiers and at that stage were being talked about as the greatest side of all time.

They had lost just once in 2000 and had won eight of their first nine matches that season and were flying after a 65 point win over arch-rivals Hawthorn the week before.

"Lethal" made it clear he did not share the view the Bombers were invincible and at the same time ensured the eyes of the entire footy world were on that game when he uttered the famous "If it bleeds, you can kill it'' line from the Arnold Schwarzenegger flick Predator in the lead-up to the game.

We went on to win by 28 points in the first of 16 straight wins that took us right through to our first premiership.