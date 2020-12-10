How can we improve the Clarence Valley? Here’s what you said

WHEN The Daily Examiner asked you what was one thing that could be improved in the Clarence Valley, we were inundated with a wide variety of suggestions.

From more coffee shops in Maclean, a complete makeover of our local pools to utilising our beautiful river, here are some top suggestions you made.

Utilise the Clarence River waterfront

Several people including Bek Hawken, Lisa O'Brien and Cheryl Benn suggested that the riverfront become a place where people can take advantage of the views.

Sar Grace had a creative idea for a "floating water park where you can jump on inflatables" which was similar to Matt McLennan's suggestion for a "blow-up water park for kids."

Noel Campbell on the other hand highlighted that these waterfront areas needed cleaning up to "improve the river areas so that the public can use it" while Tony and Robyn O'Keefe want to see "more boat ramps and picnic areas to access the length of this beautiful river."

Fortunately, Clarence Valley Council is making inroads to improve the riverfront at Harwood and Maclean.

Make Grafton more welcoming to visitors

Trudy Calder and Joanne Kitcher looked to improve Grafton's brand in order to entice more visitors. Joanne suggested "a proper visitors centre back over in South Grafton with parking for caravans etc" while Trudy wanted to see more appealing visuals such as "Christmas decorations, Easter decorations, flowers about."

Denise Webb also had a clever idea to "get a local artist to paint the pylons under the bridge that are Grafton inspiration art."

But for many readers making the region welcoming to visitors also extended to cleaning up areas within the region.

In previous years, businesses along South Grafton's main street attempted to make their patch of the Clarence vibrant and welcoming. It's just a shame some chose to ruin it for the rest of us.

Clarence Valley Council

Many readers wanted to see an improvement within our local council. Sue Noddy suggested a new lineup of councillors after highlighting that there needs to be improvements made to "its accountability to ratepayers (and) its efficiency."

Fortunately, we recently released a report card to gauge how CVC did these past 12 months.

Upgrade the Clarence Regional Airport

As our beautiful region grows, Janine and Greg Barry hope to see the local airport ungraded. In recent months, the Clarence Regional Airport came close to disaster. Thankfully, it looks to be increasing its network for the Clarence Valley.

