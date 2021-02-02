How coronavirus created perfect storm for Yamba

According to several Yamba businesses, the 2020 Christmas break has seen a significant increase in domestic tourism for the region.

Queensland might be suffering tourism woes due to the global impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, but not the Clarence Valley.

“With no international travel on the agenda, northern NSW has proven to be a very attractive proposition for a lot of people,” Yamba Shores Tavern owner Matt Muir said.

“We’ve seen a lot of people who have never been to the area before.”

It was a nervous wait to see the financial impacts of last year’s COVID-19 restrictions, but Mr Muir said national and international border closures had provided a perfect storm of tourist activity for the region.

“A lot of factors have played our way,” he said.

Yamba Shores Tavern owner Matt Muir.

“People traditionally tend to head north, but with the Queensland border closed, and with a new highway that is a comfortable drive compared to the old Pacific Highway, Yamba has become the ideal spot.

“Plus, we’re serviced by two major airports that are easy to access for those coming from further away.”

Yamba Chamber of Commerce president and Caperberry Cafe co-owner James Allan said business was booming despite an absence of international tourists.

Shrek with his owner George Mackenzie and Caperberry Cafe co-owner James Allan at his favourite place to grab a bite.

“Yamba usually has a pretty good showing of backpackers and international travellers, so with travel restrictions we were a bit worried about that,” Mr Allan said.

“Fortunately, their absence was replaced, and then some, by domestic and NSW tourists, especially those living out west.

“With Caperberry, the business is definitely up compared to last year, even with reduced seating.”

Mr Muir said it had been a similar story for Yamba Shores Tavern.

“We’ve never been booked out before, but now every Friday and Saturday we’ve been booked out a day or two in advance and even had to turn people away,” he said.

“We were also seeing repeat business where people will come back a few times a week.”

With the summer break now over, only time will tell if businesses continue to reap the benefits of increased domestic tourism in future now that the Clarence Valley was on the radar.