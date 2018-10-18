How council plan to treat asbestos at Minnie Water
AFTER asbestos-containing materials were discovered last month, Clarence Valley Council has been working on remediating the area to ensure the safety of the community.
The asbestos was found following a period of dry weather that thinned the grass and allowed the top soil to be exposed. The disturbance was exacerbated by vehicle movements across the reserve.
The material is from former dwellings that were either removed or relocated off the Minnie Water foreshore.
Councillors voted to allocate $256,625 from the Reserve to fund the work and delegate general manager Ashley Lindsay to fund any variations up to 10% of the amount. They will also seek funding from the Crown Reserve Improvement Fund for the work.
Council hope to formalise car parking and recreation areas within the reserve as part of the remediation process.
Notification to Yaegl Registered Native Title Corporation will also be undertaken and Native Title Services Corporation before proceeding with site works.
Remediation actions
- Qualified staff inspected the site and found fragments of broken bonded asbestos in the foreshore reserve and collected the material.
- An inspection of the site with independent licensed asbestos assessor, Cavanba Consulting, was undertaken very soon thereafter and an initial options report prepared by the consultant. On advice from the consultant, weekly emu picks of material was undertaken. Upon advice from Cavvanba Consulting an emu pick of material was scheduled and undertaken on a weekly basis. The amount of material has declined during each collection event. A mesh fence was
- Taking a precautionary approach because of school holidays and an expected increase in visitors and holidaymakers the reserve area was fenced off with a 1.8m steel construction style fence as was an area near the hall.
- Cavvanba Consulting have installed air monitoring on site.
- Options for remediation were considered internally. These options range from removal of the material in known locations in incremental layers; leaving the material in situ and capping in strategic locations; a combination of those approaches; and formalising areas of the reserve with designated carparking locations and areas for passive recreation.
- The EPA have been advised of the unexpected find.
- Public Notices are being placed in the local shop and on the construction fences. Residents that are directly opposite the reserve were also advised.
- Cavvanba Consulting are undertaking further investigation testing on site to determine the depth and extent of the presence of the material. These investigations are to commence immediately after the school holidays. It is expected that the material will be confined to depths ranging from 100-200mm.
- Quotes to manage and remediate the site will be sought from licensed contractors to remediate the site once the depth and extent is known following further testing.
- Remediation works will be undertaken by qualified contractors and under direction from Cavvanba Consulting.