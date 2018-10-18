How council plan to treat asbestos at Minnie Water

AFTER asbestos-containing materials were discovered last month, Clarence Valley Council has been working on remediating the area to ensure the safety of the community.

The asbestos was found following a period of dry weather that thinned the grass and allowed the top soil to be exposed. The disturbance was exacerbated by vehicle movements across the reserve.

The material is from former dwellings that were either removed or relocated off the Minnie Water foreshore.

Councillors voted to allocate $256,625 from the Reserve to fund the work and delegate general manager Ashley Lindsay to fund any variations up to 10% of the amount. They will also seek funding from the Crown Reserve Improvement Fund for the work.

Council hope to formalise car parking and recreation areas within the reserve as part of the remediation process.

Notification to Yaegl Registered Native Title Corporation will also be undertaken and Native Title Services Corporation before proceeding with site works.

Remediation actions