DRY SPELL: Tenterfield residents Eddie and Zoe Lederhose are looking for greener pastures to agist their hundreds of head of cattle.
Politics

Is relief for our farmers on the way?

TIM JARRETT
by
22nd Jun 2019 1:00 AM
A RAFT of measures to help farmers affected by drought have been announced by the State Government.

The new programs come into effect on July 1 and the $185 million in additional support included $70 million for drought transport subsidies for fodder, stock and water, $50 million to waive local land service rates and $30million to waive fixed water charges.

The measures also included $5.2 million to support preschool children and their families facing hardship due to drought, something Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis believed was vital.

Mr Gulaptis said the new initiative would erase the financial burden of drought-affected farmers' preschool and daycare costs, including travel arrangements to maintain participation in early childhood education, crisis planning and fee subsidies to further support families.

"The effect of the drought has stretched to the North Coast, with much of the Clarence Valley either in drought or recovering from drought and some areas remain in intense drought," he said.

"Although it is not biting as hard on people here than in the other areas, farmers are still suffering and it is impacting people here on the North Coast."

"When this happens the whole economy suffers."

Mr Gulaptis said the new initiatives brought the NSW Government's investment in relief for the current drought to $1.8billion.

Those looking for drought assistance or more information on the measures can visit www.droughthub.nsw.gov.au.

Grafton Daily Examiner

