How do our kids get active in the Clarence Valley?

EVERY afternoon, the ovals of the Clarence Valley are filled with kids playing their sport of choice.

However, according to figures, 75 per cent of children in NSW are not meeting the daily recommended level of physical activity, which is 60 active minutes each day.

To combat this, the NSW government created the Active Kids Voucher scheme, with $100 vouchers offered twice a year to use with registered sports providers.

In 2019, Clarence Valley parents used 7524 vouchers, and for the boys, the traditionally strong sport of soccer came out as the most popular use of the vouchers.

For girls, the action wasn’t on the field but on stage, with dancing the most popular use for the vouchers.

Owner of Ashley Alberts Performing Arts Ashley Albert said she was surprised to see that dance topped the list, with the government’s creative kids voucher scheme more commonly used by parents than active.

“We take both vouchers, but for many people, they’ll use on voucher on a seasonal sport, and the other one comes to us.”

Ms Albert said that they had seen an influx of students, now totalling more than 200 as a result of the vouchers.

“We’ve had families said that if we didn’t have the vouchers, we wouldn’t have to engage,” she said.

Ms Albert said that dance was an excellent way for kids to be active and gain co-ordination, and allow them to be social.

“But it still offers that discipline and creates an environment where they can be creative; they can be themselves while they’re getting fit.”

Maclean FC registrar and Miniroos co-ordinator Peter Brossman said that the vouchers had made a difference for their club, the largest junior club in the Clarence Valley.

“We definitely have a lot use them, from the little tots right up to the age of 18,” he said.

“Even with families who play rugby league or rugby union, they’ll still send their kids along to soccer.”

The game is non-competitive up to under-12’s, and Mr Brossman said that the vouchers helped parents afford sport for their children.

“For many parents, it’s probably the last bit of money have to spend,” he said.

“For our little juniors, our registration is around $110, so it’s $10 for them to play.”

Mr Brossman said soccer was a great sport for both boys and girls and taught them co-ordination and teamwork.

“And it’s a lot of fun,” he said.

The most popular sport overall for both sexes was swimming, with sports like netball, hockey and tennis popular for girls, and rugby league, cricket and hockey for boys.

The vouchers were used by 60 per cent of the kids eligible for the scheme over the year, with 4855 using the first voucher, and 2668 using the second.

The NSW government also provides a $100 creative kids voucher for children aged 5 to 18 to use for creative and cultural activities.

Most popular use of Active Kids Vouchers

Girls

1. Dance

2. Swimming

3. Netball

4. Hockey

5. Soccer

Boys

1. Soccer

2. Swimming

3. Rugby League

4. Cricket

5. Hockey