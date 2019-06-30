How do prelude winners rate in the feature?

RACING: HOW important is Westlawn Prelude Day in setting the pace for the July Racing Carnival?

The John Carlton Cup and Grafton Cup Prelude, both Quality races, are the first two features of the carnival, and provide a pathway into the Ramornie Handicap and Grafton Cup respectively. The winner of the first race on tomorrow's program - the 2YO Maiden Plate - is also exempt from ballot in the 2YO Springboard to Fame on Cup Day.

Meanwhile, a shift to Sunday - four days earlier than previous years - has allowed the Grafton 3YO Guineas Prelude to slot into the program, which means Westlawn Day will now have more relevance than ever with four prelude events.

The move has been rewarded with 146 acceptances - more than any other July Carnival race day from the past five years.

Clarence River Jockey Club chief executive officer Michael Beattie said it was important to the opening day of the carnival was a strong race day.

"I think it's absolutely imperative this meeting gives horses the right pathway into other races in the carnival,” Mr Beattie said.

"The number of acceptors is a sign that the decision by the board to move Westlawn away from the July Carnival has been very well received by the pariticpants. What this does generally is offer a couple of throws at the stumps.”

So how relevant are the two Quality races to the Ramornie Handicap and Grafton Cup? And can a horse that wins on Westlawn Day realistically win a grand feature? Or are they simply making up the numbers?

Here's a look back at the past five years of prelude winners:

John Carlton Cup

2014 winner: Villamill ($8), Ramornie result: 6th ($31).

Trained by Peter Ball and ridden by Jason Taylor, Villamill ran a respectable 6th in the Ramornie Hcp won by $2.20 favourite Big Money, and was the best placed of three John Carlton Cup runners.

2015 winner: Single Chance ($4.60), Ramornie: 8th ($26).

Trained by Andrew Parramore and ridden by Ben Looker, Single Chance was the only Quality runner in the Ramornie won by Rock Royalty.

2016 winner: Power Receiver ($31), Ramornie: 12th ($71).

Andrew Parramore won the John Carlton Cup again in 2016 with Stephen Traecey in the saddle, but could only manage 12th six days later in the feature sprint won by Smart Volatility.

Meanwhile Crooked Blaze, 4th in the Quality, beat Hotel Drive by 0.2 lengths to win the Association Plate on Cup Day.

2017 winner: Termele ($11), Ramornie: didn't run.

Trained by Paul Murray and ridden by Ron Stewart, Termele won by 1.9 lengths over Three Sheets. As fourth emergency, the latter was be the only Quality runner in the Ramornie won by Calanda and finished 6th. Meanwhile, Termele opted for the Class 6 Association Plate, finishing a disappointing 10th in a race won by Havasay, who returned to win the Ramornie 12 months later.

2018 winner: King Lear ($3), Ramornie: didn't run.

Like Termele in 2017, after winning the Quality trainer Tony Newing aimed King Lear at the $40,000 Class 6 Showcase Association Plate, which proved to be a masterstroke, winning as highly fancied $2.80 favourite.

Grafton Cup Prelude

2014 winner: Mullet Man ($6.50), Cup result: 10th ($41).

Trained by Ruth Cooper and ridden by Glenn Lynch, Mullet Man won the prelude from a field of just six runners. Finished a long way back 10th in the Cup won by Gai Waterhouse's Queenstown. Fellow prelude runners Phrases and Samsili benefited from seven scratchings to get a start the cup, 5th and 7th respectively.

Ju

2015 winner: Mullet Man ($5), Cup: 13th ($61).

Mullet Man repeated the effort in 2015, this time 13th in the Cup, again won by Gai Waterhouse with Bonfire. Prelude runners Kingston Time, Rapidus and Phrases all finished outside the top 10 in the Cup.

2016 winner: Rednav ($21), Cup 1st ($26).

The ultimate success story of the Grafton Cup Prelude was in 2016, when Rednav did the double at extraordinary odds. Trained by Coffs Harbour novice Sally Taylor and ridden by country jockey Peter Graham, Rednav won the $160,000 Grafton Cup by 0.2 lengths over All Clear and Jumbo Prince.

2017 winner: First Crush ($6.50), 9th ($26).

The Grafton Cup Prelude was indeed a prelude of things to come for Chris Munce trained First Crush - but not in the expected format. Ron Stewart rode First Crush to victory in the 2017 prelude by 0.1 lengths over Kilmarnock, but only managed 9th seven days later with Robert Thompson in the saddle as Supply And Demand provided Gai Waterhouse's third triumph in four years. However, First Crush returned a year later to win the Grafton Cup.

2018 winner: Chillin With Dylan, Cup 7th ($13).

Trained by Ben Ahrens and ridden by Brad Stewart, after beating Straight Home in a photo, Chillin With Dylan finished a respectable 7th in the Cup. The best placed of six other prelude runners in the cup were rank outsiders, with Winkler ($101) runner up to First Crush and Fuerza ($101) fifth.