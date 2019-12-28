How do we keep our emu population alive?

THE tiny emu struggles through the roadside fence, and makes a dash for its father and sister, waiting on the others side of Brooms Head road.

It is a familiar sight, the emus using a trail they have for hundreds of years.

However, a more common sight is their limp body splayed out on the road, hit by oncoming cars.

There are signs warning people of the emus, but they are often ignored, or the emus blindly wander out into traffic, reducing their fragile population by another one.

While ecologist Greg Clancy said that the cars are one threat to the emus, they aren’t the main cause of their decline.

Frustratingly, he said despite years of trying to find a solution for helping the birds, they still don’t know what the main cause of decline is.

“We’re really working in the dark on this one,” he said. “We’re seeing the numbers reduce, but we can’t prove why.”

Dr Clancy said even getting definitive numbers was difficult, with older studies showing more than 100 in the area, while a recent survey showing only 35.

“It's very hard to monitor them,” he said. “We’ve had an emu alliance going for a while and meeting for the past few years, but we haven’t been able to really achieve anything.”

“The main thing we’re trying to do is try to find the nest. Then we can put motion sensor cameras on the nests and record how many eggs are laid, how many are hatched, how many eggs are predated, how many young are predated.

“We don’t know if their nests are being taken by foxes, pigs, or possibly wild dogs, but it’s that critical period of nesting that we haven’t been able to see.”

Mr Clancy said that the crossing on Brooms Head road was a regular and significant crossing point, and said warning signs weren’t effective at slowing people down.

“We’ve made approaches to Transport for NSW and council about reducing the speed limit to 80km/h,” he said.

“It would help. There have been emus killed there and it’s a known emu collision point.”

Mr Clancy said because of the limited numbers, they aren’t able to establish whether there is low fertility in the herd that is causing the population decline.

“I understand some of the residents are frustration — we’re all frustrated because we haven’t been able to come up with the answers,” he said.

“I know some people think that a captive breeding is an answer, and while I’m not against that there are problems with that to overcome.”

Mr Clancy said that for captive breeding to work, eggs would have to be found from a nest, and then the young would have to be raised so they didn’t get imprinted.

“In the past, despite best efforts, the emus become imprinted and associate with people, and didn’t have the skills,” he said.

“The male emu teaches the young, and if you don’t have them they may not be able to survive.

“Then you still have the problem, that even if you do raise them and release them into the wild, they’re going to be affected by the same things these noes are facing.

“Until we know what that is, we could be breeding birds costing a lot of money, a lot of effort and releasing them for no gain.

Mr Clancy said that they were continuing to gather whatever information they could, in the hope that they could find a solution for the species.

“We’re making an appeal that for landowners and others, if they find a nest let National Parks or council know, so we can monitor it and see what goes on,” he said. “That’s the missing link being able to know where the birds are.”

Mr Clancy also encouraged people to get involved in council’s Coastal Emu Survey, by reporting sightings and other emu information at their website www.clarenceconversations.com.au/coastalemus.