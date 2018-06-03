How do we rename Coutts Crossing?

WITH THE recent debate raging in the community over the name of Coutts Crossing, The Daily Examiner has researched how a town name is changed.

On Wednesday, regular columnist Janelle Brown wrote a piece about Thomas Coutts, who the town of Coutts Crossing was named after.

Mr Coutts allegedly poisoned at least 23 Gumbaynggirr people after tricking them into working on his property. He paid for their work with poisoned flour.

Now, the Clarence Valley Aboriginal community are calling for the name of the town to be changed.

The Geographical Names Board of NSW are responsible for the naming and recording of places and geographical names across the state.

A spokesperson for the GNB said they were established in 1966 and any existing names dating back to 100 years prior to the creation of the board were retained, including Coutts Crossing.

"The Board investigates any formal requests it receives to reconsider an existing name including those deemed to be discriminatory or derogatory, where names are duplicated or where it may create confusion for emergency services," they said.

"When considering the renaming of a place (e.g. park, town or region) the board follows existing principles and guidelines which encourages members of the community, councils and government authorities to submit names with an emphasis on local relevancy including historical notable residents and Aboriginal language."

Once proposals are received they are reviewed by the Board with three potential outcomes:

If supported, the GNB Secretariat opens the proposed name to the members of the public for comment.

If rejected, the GNB will contact the applicant and advise them to reconsider the submission.

If deferred, the GNB will seek further information.

The spokesperson said if no objections are submitted by the public, the name becomes official and the GNB updates the NSW mapping database and Geographical Names Register.

"If any objections are submitted they are forwarded to the relevant local council or government authority for comments," they said.

"The board will review the final submissions and either reject, alter or endorse the name."

According to the GNB, they rarely received re-naming requests with the most recent in 2011.

"In 2011 when the board changed the spelling of the town name of Bedgerabong," they said.

"It was spelt Bedgerebong with an 'e' a Council submitted a proposal to have the spelling changed to Bedgerabong with an 'a' as this was the commonly used spelling by the community."

