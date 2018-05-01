How do we tackle this huge issue?

WHAT can we do to prevent the harms of alcohol and drugs?

That is what the Community Drug Action Teams (CDATs) from the NSW North Coast and Mid-North Coast region will unite at a forum in Grafton to discuss.

Representatives from 12 CDATs are expected to take part in the discussion on May 3, around local alcohol and other drug-related issues and ways to strengthen the community.

NSW boasts 71 CDATs, which are groups of passionate volunteers leading local alcohol and other drug harm prevention projects, aiming to build healthier communities.

The Alcohol and Drug Foundation (ADF), which manage the NSW Government funded CDATs, is hosting Thursday's event at Clarence Valley Council Chambers.

ADF NSW/Act State manager Dr Lisa Simone said the upcoming forum will give the community the opportunity to share new project ideas.

"(To) form new partnerships or strengthen existing ones and hear about new support from the Alcohol and Drug Foundation,” she said.

"Community Drug Action Teams help their own communities make grassroots changes which promote healthy lifestyles and prevent harms caused by alcohol and other drugs.”

The NSW Government's Community Engagement Action Program (CEAP) is administered by the Alcohol and Drug Foundation. The program oversees the coordination and operation of Community Drug Action Teams (CDATs).

For further details about Community Drug Action Teams, please go to www.adf.org.au/cdat.