How do you contribute to the community?

JOYFUL: Keith Taylor and Ken Ellem after receiving their 60 years of long service medals from the Rural Fire Service. Ebony Stansfield

WHEN we asked The Daily Examiner readers how they contributed to the Clarence Valley community, it wasn't long before we were overwhelmed by the responses. Here's how you contribute to your community:

Suzanne Norman Boyle: I'm involved in a Facebook group called Warm Touch 2460. It is made up of volunteers that knit, crochet and sew. We make a variety of things that are donated to hospital, ambulance, nursing homes, oncology and various other places. Things like rugs, beanies, scarves, bags, twiddle mats, teddies etc. We also have members who knit Knitted Knockers for ladies that have had mastectomies. We have some amazing ladies and I'm grateful to be involved with such a group.

Leanne Arthur: I volunteer with Grafton Pony Club and a local RFS Brigade.

Kate Joseph: There's a bunch of us at The Pelican Playhouse and The Criterion Theatre who volunteer our time to organise, perform and run theatre and music events for the community. It's an epic job, but we love providing cultural experiences through theatre and local and International artists! Make sure you keep supporting the arts!

Trish Burgess: Everyone involved in community theatre at both the Criterion Theatre and the Pelican Theatre. All giving their time to bring quality theatre to the valley's residents.

Leigh Robertson: Jenny Worrell and I hold a singing group for lonely CV residents and for those dealing with dementia and other memory impairment issues. It's held weekly in Grafton and once a month in Yamba and Maclean. It's free, includes home-made m/tea and lots of laughs.

Kevin Noble: My wife and I are RFS volunteers, local hall committee members as well as coordinating the CV Indian myna control program.

Christopher Blanchard: There are many volunteers in many sporting associations around the valley, from coaching to administrators and every roll between who put in many hours for barely a thanks and who wouldn't mention it here because they don't do it to seek recognition.

Li Tibbett: I give thanks to all who commit their time to Grafton Pony Club, we have a huge membership and all enjoy seeing our riders improving and enjoying their riding and friendship.

Brenda Little: I run a little choir for my community and it brings us all some joy each week.

Lynette Eggins: I volunteer with the KnittingNannas AgainstGas and Greed who continually fight to save the Land, Air and Water for the kiddies. I am also the President of the Clarence Valley Conservation Coalition who work to bring attention to environmental issues in our Valley and run Earth Matters presentations for the community.

Rae-Ann Finlay: I volunteer at my kids schools canteen.

Judy Tranter Knox: I volunteer with a lovely group of ladies at Grafton Girl Guides NSW We regularly spend more than the required 2 hours a week in programming, organising camps and recruitment for new girls and leaders. I have been doing this for over 10 years and loving every minute of it.

Beaun West: I volunteer with one of the local RFS brigades.

Jake Elward: Billy Kerr used to bring in every bin in the street if they weren't in when he got home from work. What a legend.

Megs Burgess: I volunteer for Orrca. So any whales, seals, dolphins that are stranded on the land I have to go out and check on them.

Leslie Smith: I volunteer for the Grafton Speedway great job.

Rick Murray: RFS Driver/firefighter and Marine Rescue Crew/Radio Operator....amongst other things.

Christopher Rowan: Like many people do my father volunteers at the Westpac helicopter shop to do his part to raise money for the Westpac helicopter he's a bloody champion.