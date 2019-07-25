How does Clarence childcare rate?

Eli Howell, Abby Ryan, George Micallef and Sophia Peterie give a wave at their day at Cubby House for Kids in Townsend.

Eli Howell, Abby Ryan, George Micallef and Sophia Peterie give a wave at their day at Cubby House for Kids in Townsend. Adam Hourigan

REST easy parents of the Clarence Valley, your young children are in good hands.

In results obtained from the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority website, all 23 childcare providers have been rated as providing a safe education and care program in relation to the National Quality Standards for childcare.

The lowest rating that can be received in the assessment is "Significant Improvement Required”, which none of the providers in the Clarence have received.

For that rating, a service must not meet one of the seven quality areas or a section of the legislation and there is an significant risk to the safety, health and wellbeing of children.

The other ratings are Working Towards National Quality Standard, Meeting National Quality Standard, Exceeding National Quality Standard and Excellent.

Seven of the providers are rated as working toward the national standard, 10 are rated as meeting the national standard, five rated as exceeding the national standard, and one has an excellent rating.

According to the authority's website, despite the negative connotation of the rating, a centre with a Working Towards National Quality Standard provides a safe education and care program for children, but as one or more areas are identified for improvement.

ALL SMILES: Luke Johnson and Flora Grainleese with Grafton Uniting preschool carer Panadda Yodyoy at the preschool. Adam Hourigan

Childcare facilities meeting the national standard meet the National Quality Standard.

Service provides quality education and care in all seven quality areas.

A service with a rating of exceeding national quality standard means they have been assessed to go beyond the requirements of the National Quality Standard in at least 4 of the 7 quality areas, with at least two of these being quality areas 1, 5, 6, or 7.

A service with a rating of Excellent is applied for by the individual centre, and can now only be applied for by centres who have exceeded the national standard in all seven key areas, though this has changed in the past few years.

For Townsend based long day care centre, whose both Cypress Street and Jubilee Street centres are rated as being exceeding national standards, the ratings are an acknowledgement of the high standard and quality of care they provide.

"It's not that we go out striving for the rating,” educational leader Janelle Gyory said. "But we truly believe that everything we do is for the best for the children and we strive for that.”

And it is the approach of letting the children guide their learning experience while at childcare is at the centre of the philosophy, and a critical part of the national standards.

"It's important to have educators who use their skills and strategies to support and scaffold the children in what they want to explore and learn,” centre owner Noel Robinson said.

"That's the critical part of what we do, being there to help them learn and discover, rather than telling them that.”

Mr Robinson said the team were towards a common goal for the children to create an environment they referred to as the "Cubby Family”.

"And our families refer to it as that as well, they've become part of our family and that's a strong thing. They feel like they are listened to and their children are well cared for,” he said.

For Grafton Uniting Preschool nominated supervisor Neil Gorring, whose service is rated in the "Excellent” category, it is important the kids were capable and confident, and feel they are engaged and listened to.

"You can walk out there and see what they're up to, " he said. "They know they have a lot of orientation over this space, and can freely orientate them in this space inside and outside.

"We have to be flexible with that... and it's not about us, it's about what are the children giving us, and what are the families saying to us.”

Mr Gorring said as a service they were never stationary, and always evolving, and said the environment of the service was their "third teacher”.

"We put a lot into the aesthetics... to create an atmosphere that's conducive for learning and staff wellbeing,” he said.

Mr Gorring said he believed the Clarence Valley was lucky to have a range of quality child care services, and while the rating was an excellent reflection on their program and their staff, it shouldn't be used as a like-for-like comparison between services.

"I knew we had a good shot at the rating because of the program we were running then and the one we continue to evolve... and it makes us as educators continue to strive to push the envelope,” he said.

"I would say for us it's about the benefit we can provide for the community.”

For the full list of ratings of all the childcare services, visit the ACECQA website at https://www.acecqa.gov.au.