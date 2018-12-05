How does our hospital do with our kids?

Grafton Base Hospital Childrens and Adolescent Ward Nursing Unit Manager Amanda Fryer with the rest of the wards staff - good news for ward as survey shows good result for children care at hospital.

Grafton Base Hospital Childrens and Adolescent Ward Nursing Unit Manager Amanda Fryer with the rest of the wards staff - good news for ward as survey shows good result for children care at hospital. Adam Hourigan

ADORNED with Christmas decorations and cubby houses made from milk cartons, it may look like child's play at Grafton Base Hospital's Children and Adolescents Ward.

But a recent report from the Bureau of Health Information proves that when it comes to the ward, the kids are better than alright there.

The report, which was responded to by more than 100 of the 500-plus children admitted to the ward in 2017 showed that Grafton Base Hospital was significantly above the state average in more than 10 categories.

"It's great to see that our younger patients are experiencing high levels of satisfaction with the care they're receiving in our facilities,” Northern NSW Local Health District Chief Executive, Wayne Jones, said.

"We know that adult patients consistently rate NNSWLHD hospitals and staff favourably, and this survey provides a unique opportunity to measure the views of children and their families coming into our care.”

At Grafton Base Hospital, 75 per cent of people thought the amount of time they/their child spent in ED was about right.

100 per cent of respondents said their cultural or religious beliefs were respected by hospital staff, and 83 per cent felt involved in decisions about their child's discharge.

"These results are a reflection of the welcoming environment and excellent care provided by the team in Grafton,” Mr Jones said.

"Creating a positive hospital experience starts from the moment someone comes in the door, and carries through right up until discharge. Congratulations to all the staff for their hard work and commitment to excellent patient care.”

The hospital also scored well recently on their maternity wards performance ranked against the rest of the state, and Mr Jones said they were looking forward to work starting on the proposed Ambulatory Care Centre.

"(It) will provide new outpatient services and clinics to complement the great work provided to patients admitted to hospital in Grafton and Maclean,” he said.

"In the last two years we have added over 340 Full Time Equivalent staff across the Northern NSW Local Health District. In real terms this means more medical, nursing and support personnel on the ground caring for our patients and providing a wider range of services for our patients young and old.”