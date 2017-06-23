How does the politicians' pay rise stack up?

FROM next week, public office holders such as politicians, judges and agency heads will receive a 2% pay increase, pushing the average politician's yearly earnings above $200,000 a year.

Last night, the Remuneration Tribunal made the decision on the pay rise, which will come into affect from July 1. It's the third pay rise in six years, and the tribunal in it's decision said "represents an increase of 1.6% per annum over the 18 months since the last general increase decided by the Tribunal, effective from 1 January 2016".

For an average backbencher in the House of Representatives such as Page MP Kevin Hogan, it now means they're earning $203,020 per year.

How does that stack up to the rest of us?

Well, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data from November last year, the full-time adult average weekly ordinary time earning is $1533.40 a week, or $79,736.80 per year (multiplying the weekly figure by 52).

For the sake of comparison, the base salary for a Senator and Member of the House of Representatives was $199,040 per annum at the same point in time.

Here is their list of full-time adult average weekly ordinary time earnings by industry, from highest to lowest:

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Australia's average weekly ordinary time earnings from November, 2016.

Mining: $2572.4 per week ($133,764.80 a year) Financial and insurance services: $1840.5 per week ($95,706 a year) Information media and telecommunications: $1828.5 per week ($95,082 a year) Professional, scientific and technical services: $1785.6 per week ($92,851.20 a year) Electricity, gas, water and waste services: $1783.70 per week ($92,752.40 a year) Education and training: $1662.30 per week ($86,439.60 a year) Public administration and safety: $1596.90 per week ($83,038.80 a year) Transport, postal and warehousing: $1546.90 per week ($80,438.80 a year) Construction: $1526.90 per week ($79,398.80 a year) Health care and social assistance: $1479.50 per week ($76,934 a year) Wholesale trade: $1463.60 per week ($76,107.2 a year) Arts and recreation services: $1418 per week ($73,736 a year) Rental, hiring and real estate services: $1383.60 per week ($71,947.20 a year) Manufacturing: $1333.20 per week ($69,326.40 a year) Administrative and support services: $1304.70 per week ($67,844.40 a year) Other services: $1222.20 per week ($63,554.40 a year) Retail trade: $1133.90 per week ($58,962.80 a year) Accommodation and food services: $1108.30 per week ($57,631.60 a year)

Remember, these are averages and actual earnings vary between regions and employers.

In terms of actual jobs, it turns out politician's pay compares to some of the top medical professionals:

(Above: taxable income data from the ABS 2014-2015. Full story here.)

Of course at the end of the day, while the Prime Minister will get a $10,350 pay rise to $527,854 and the High Court chief justice's base pay will rise to $584,511, they both pale into comparison to some of the pay cheques collected by Australia's top CEOs.

According to The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors, Westfield CEOs Peter and Steven Lowy raked in an eye-watering $21.7m in 2015, followed by Seek CEO Andrew Bassat who was the highest-paid individual CEO on a realised basis at $19.4m and Ramsay Health Care CEO Chris Rex with a realised pay of $15.4m.