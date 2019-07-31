Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tech entrepreneur Steve Baxter is flying to Warwick for a hamburger.
Tech entrepreneur Steve Baxter is flying to Warwick for a hamburger.
Business

Steve Baxter helicopters to Warwick just to eat a hamburger

by Glen Norris
31st Jul 2019 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BURGER ON THE FLY

TECH entrepreneur Steve Baxter likes hamburgers so much he's flying all the way to Warwick on Wednesday to eat one.

Baxter is taking two helicopters and six tech investors out to Cherrabah Resort near Warwick for a burger, partaking in an aviation tradition that has its origins in the US.

"It began when a group of rich guys with aircraft decided to fly somewhere for a burger," Baxter tells your diarist.

"Hence the name $100 hamburger."

That's a long way for a hamburger.
That's a long way for a hamburger. Thinkstock

Given inflation and other costs, it will no doubt cost Baxter and his mates considerably more to undertake the 45 minute journey to Cherrabah, which is located in the picturesque Elbow Valley.

Last year, Baxter, the former Queensland Chief Entrepreneur, did something similar by flying up to Agnes Water for a squid burger.

He says the flight will allow him to encourage the investors to put more of their money into the state's tech sector.

 

More Stories

burger cherrabah resort entrepreneur steve baxter

Top Stories

    We've found the hidden gems for Valley's young adults

    premium_icon We've found the hidden gems for Valley's young adults

    News There is far more than footy and the pub for young adults in the Clarence to meet new people, create friendships

    Blake's big ideas backed by the board

    premium_icon Blake's big ideas backed by the board

    News Bowling club looking to broaden horizons

    Clarence Valley homelessness put in the spotlight

    premium_icon Clarence Valley homelessness put in the spotlight

    News Problem highlighted during National Homelessness Week

    Tigers roaring the RU OK message this weekend

    Tigers roaring the RU OK message this weekend

    AFL The reason behind the Tiger's wearing yellow this weekend.