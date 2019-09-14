Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Residents of the Balund-a diversionary program helped the Tenterfield Show Society to give facilities a new lick of paint during the time they were displaced from the program's Tabulam property due to a bushfire.
Residents of the Balund-a diversionary program helped the Tenterfield Show Society to give facilities a new lick of paint during the time they were displaced from the program's Tabulam property due to a bushfire. Corrective Services NSW
Community

How fire evacuees gave back to the town that helped them

Liana Turner
by
14th Sep 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 10:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAFF and residents of a diversionary program who were displaced by bushfire have returned to the Tabulam property.

The Balund-a property was evacuated due to the nearby bushfire last Saturday, but residents were able to return there on Wednesday night.

A Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman said the residents helped the Tenterfield community with a fresh lick of paint to infrastructure at the showgrounds during the five days they were displaced by the fire.

"Twelve staff and 21 residents, who are part of the court-ordered diversionary program, were housed in emergency accommodation at Tenterfield during the evacuation period," she said.

"While they were in town, the residents were able to use their time productively and assisted the Tenterfield Show Society to paint fences and horse jumping rails and barriers."

She said the staff and residents were grateful for the help that came from the Tenterfield Community, Salvation Army and the Office of Emergency Management in the form of accommodation, clothing and meals.

"The property was fortunately spared from major damage with only losses to minor sections of the fence line," she said.

"Unfortunately, six cattle were lost due to stress.

"Corrective Services NSW is indebted to all the Rural Fire Service volunteers who defended the property and also wishes to thank Balund-a staff for their management of the situation."

Residents of the Balund-a program are male offenders aged 18 and over.

editors picks evacuees northern rivers nsw fires
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    NECESSARY EVIL: Drug tests a case of tough love

    premium_icon NECESSARY EVIL: Drug tests a case of tough love

    Opinion ON THE surface random drug testing trial and cashless welfare cards appear provocative to a society that has rarely had its system shaken from the bottom up.

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website

    BEHIND THE DESK: What next for bushfire management?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: What next for bushfire management?

    Opinion Do strategies for handling bushfires need a rethink

    Melbourne entertainer special guest for this year's carols

    premium_icon Melbourne entertainer special guest for this year's carols

    Whats On Carols by Candlelight back for another big year