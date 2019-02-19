How one family found success limiting technology in the home

GOOD LIFE: The MacAvoy family (from left) Kate, Zoe, James, Oscar and Richard talk about modern parenting and family life.

GOOD LIFE: The MacAvoy family (from left) Kate, Zoe, James, Oscar and Richard talk about modern parenting and family life. Bev Lacey

SIBLINGS James, Oscar and Zoe MacAvoy are three youngsters with vivid imaginations, physically active lifestyles and an engaged home life with their parents Cate and Richard.

Their screen-time is limited and closely monitored in the family room and it's mostly sport that's watched together by streaming with no television.

In many ways, the Kearneys Spring family is living the findings of the Little People, Big Lives report from the University of Notre Dame.

The report calls for parents to refocus on the big picture and get back to doing the little things to foster physically and mentally healthy children.

Mum Cate MacAvoy said limiting screen-time was an extension of her and husband Richard's upbringings, and their three children excelled for it.

"We don't organise their entertainment - they do, and they're left to their own devices," she said.

The report, commissioned by Sanitarium Health Food Company, found simple things like family dinners, backyard play and bedtime stories could bring positive results for young children.

Brothers James and Oscar, aged 11 and nine, and sister Zoe, 7, don't have their own mobile phones, despite asking for one.

"The kids are not real happy about that, especially since their friends have smart phones," Mrs MacAvoy said.

"It's a battle, to be honest."

Research by YouGov Galaxy, in support of the Little People, Big Lives report, found children spent more than 14 hours a week being entertained by screens, and barely more than nine hour with parents.

Mr MacAvoy said no screens in bedrooms helped his children sleep better, and he had learnt from his daughter how to identify different herbs as she helped prepare meals.

"The kids are pretty much at the top of their class, they're socially resilient and are able to handle things when stuff happens in the playground," he said.

The report focused five action areas of safety and security, healthy eating and drinking, active play, healthy sleep, and positive screen time.

It was lead by Professor Christine Bennett.

The MacAvoy family, from left; Zoe, James, dad Richard, mum Kate and Oscar (front) talk about modern parenting and family life. February 2019 Bev Lacey

Little things can bring brains big positives

THE digital world for children can offer enormous benefits to young minds, but it needs to be used in a positive manner, according to the team leader of the Little People, Big Lives report.

Professor Christine Bennett said the report, which focused on brain development, positive psychology and social connectedness in its five action areas, demonstrated the value of taking parenting back to basics.

"As a mother of five myself across a 20-year timespan, I can sort of see in that period from eldest to youngest how the world has changed," she said.

"I think that the digital world has an enormous amount to offer us but it needs to be supporting us in a healthy, flourishing life rather than driving us into behaviours which are bad for us.

"Children don't get the chance to get bored - they're so busy, it's a fast pace of life and the expectation is there that anything you want to know you can know instantly.

"Meal time is really important as it helps children longer term when, rather than dishing up the plate, they dish their own quantities.

"And with active play, I think organised sport has an important role as well, but it's also running around the backyard, to the park, or walking to school."

A key finding of the report Professor Bennett said was that creating safe and inclusive environments for children who had experienced adverse childhood events could promote positive brain development and brighter futures.

"The new research on positive psychology and moving a child into a new environment that is safe and secure ... can change direction (of the brain) and grow in a positive direction," she said.